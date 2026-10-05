Marc Gatcomb’s Quick Response Lifts Golden Knights Past Canucks, 3-2

Marc Gatcomb scored the game-winner just 34 seconds after Vancouver tied it, highlighting a three-goal second period as the Golden Knights defeated the Canucks, 3-2. Adin Hill shut the door in the third as Vegas showed the commitment and composure Ryan Craig wanted to see.
Marc Gatcomb scored late in the second period to break a tie, and the Vegas Golden Knights held on for a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night at Rogers Arena.
The Golden Knights scored three times in the second period and won their first road game of the season while bouncing back from Friday’s 4-3 loss to Anaheim.
Vancouver struck first when former Golden Knight Paul Cotter scored on the power play with 1:08 remaining in the opening period.
Vegas answered in the second.
Mitch Marner tied it at 9:01, and Victor Olofsson gave the Golden Knights their first lead with a power-play goal at 14:30.
“I liked our line for the last couple games. I really have,” Marner said. “I thought we made some good plays. We played the direct game as well when we needed to, and when the play’s there, we made them.”
Jonathan Lekkerimäki pulled Vancouver even at 17:54, but the tie lasted just 34 seconds.
Gatcomb responded at 18:28, scoring off assists from Braeden Bowman and Nic Dowd to put Vegas back in front, 3-2.
“You know, it’s always tough when the other team scores to tie it up, but next shift we did a great job getting that one back and then ultimately coming out with the game-winner there,” Gatcomb said.
The Golden Knights made the lead stand through a scoreless third period, with Adin Hill answering when Vancouver made its push.
“I loved our commitment to our game,” Golden Knights coach Ryan Craig said. “There were some spurts where we had to stay committed. They’re a good team over there. They work. They make things hard on you. But we stayed committed to the game and the game plan.”
Craig was particularly pleased with how Vegas handled the third.
“I think what we saw was us dig in, and then when we needed a save, Hilly was there to make it,” Craig said.
KEY MOMENT: Gatcomb Goal
Just 34 seconds after Lekkerimäki tied the game, Gatcomb answered at 18:28 of the second period.
Rather than allowing Vancouver to build momentum off the tying goal, Vegas’ fourth line immediately wrestled it back.
“You want to try to tilt the ice back in your favor for sure and do anything you can,” Gatcomb said of the first shift following an opponent’s goal. “A goal is always great, but that’s not always going to happen, but I think you just got to try to get the momentum back into your hands, and that’s what we did tonight.”
Craig saw something bigger developing from the group.
“I thought our fourth line was really good today,” Craig said. “They’re starting to form a bit of an identity with that line, knocking down pucks. There’s some trust being built there with each other, and I think with our team.”
KEY STAT: 3 in 1
Three goals in one period.
After being held scoreless in the first, the Golden Knights struck three times in the second, getting goals from three different lines — Marner, Olofsson and Gatcomb — to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead.
Then they made it stand, holding Vancouver scoreless in the third period.
WHAT A KNIGHT: Gatcomb
In just his third game with Vegas, Gatcomb delivered his first goal as a Golden Knight — and it became the game-winner.
The goal was a snapshot of what Craig wants from Gatcomb: win battles, create offense off the forecheck and use his physicality without sacrificing puck pressure.
“He’s a physical guy,” Craig said. “Now can he separate the body and his stick on the puck? We saw that on the goal. They get it on the forecheck, they attack, he wins a race to the back post to the net.”
For Gatcomb, getting his first with Vegas was satisfying, but secondary to establishing what his line can become.
“You always want to get your first one with a new team out of the way, but ultimately the goal is to win hockey games and to do anything you can to contribute,” Gatcomb said. “We’re trying to build an identity here.”
UP NEXT
The Golden Knights continue their road trip Tuesday when they visit the Seattle Kraken.
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights forward Marc Gatcomb (17) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena.