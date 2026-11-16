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Mark Stone Ties Jonathan Marchessault As Golden Knights’ All-Time Scoring Leader

Mark Stone Ties Jonathan Marchessault As Golden Knights’ All-Time Scoring Leader

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W.G. Ramirez
Partner
Nov 16, 2026 4:32 AM

Mark Stone scored against Vancouver to tie Jonathan Marchessault’s Golden Knights record of 417 regular-season points. The captain’s next point will give him sole possession of the franchise scoring lead, adding another milestone to his championship legacy in Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Mark Stone has reached the top of the Golden Knights’ scoring list.

The Vegas captain scored against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena to tie Jonathan Marchessault’s franchise record of 417 regular-season points.

Stone’s goal gave him 147 goals and 270 assists with the Golden Knights, matching the total Marchessault accumulated over seven seasons with the organization. The captain's next point will give him sole possession of the record.

For Stone, the milestone adds another distinction to a Vegas tenure already defined by leadership and championship success.

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Acquired from the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 25, 2019, Stone became the first captain in Golden Knights history on Jan. 14, 2021. He later delivered one of the franchise’s signature performances, scoring a hat trick in the clinching fifth game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Marchessault won the Conn Smythe Trophy during that championship run. An original Golden Knight, he finished his Vegas tenure with 192 goals and 225 assists in 514 regular-season games before joining Nashville.

Stone’s climb has featured a different balance of scoring and playmaking, with his 270 assists accounting for nearly two-thirds of his franchise point total.

Earlier this season, Stone became the fastest player in team history to reach 400 points, accomplishing the feat in his 404th appearance during an Oct. 6 game in Seattle.

His opening stretch also included a natural hat trick against Calgary on Oct. 15, continuing the production that followed a career-best 73-point season in 2025-26.

Now, the captain shares the franchise standard with a former championship teammate.

Stone signed a two-year contract extension in September that keeps him with Vegas through the 2028-29 season, providing time to raise the record further.

For the moment, two central figures in the Golden Knights’ championship history stand together atop the list.

PHOTO CAPTION

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at T-Mobile Arena.

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