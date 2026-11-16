Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 4:32 AM
Mark Stone scored against Vancouver to tie Jonathan Marchessault’s Golden Knights record of 417 regular-season points. The captain’s next point will give him sole possession of the franchise scoring lead, adding another milestone to his championship legacy in Vegas.
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