Mitch Marner Scores Natural Hat Trick In Second Period, Golden Knights Top Carolina, 5-4, In Double Overtime

Golden Knights star Mitch Marner scored the fastest natural hat trick in Stanley Cup history, a span of 6 minutes, 10 seconds in the second period, during the Golden Knights' 5-4, double-overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night in Game 3.
Vegas' 4-0 lead became short-lived, however, as the Hurricanes scored four unanswered goals in the third period to force overtime.
After neither team was able to score in the first overtime, Shea Theodore sent T-Mobile Arena into a frenzy when his shot off the end boards deflected off backup goaltender Brandon Bussi's skate and into the net for the win.
"Stuff happens throughout playoffs," Marner said. "It's obviously not how we envisioned that or how we wanted that to go, but stuff happens, man. It's a roller coaster ride. I thought we did a really good job just coming in after that third (period) and just deep breath, relaxing and saying, 'Hey, boys, we're fine here, man.'
"I don't even know if we took the foot off the gas. They made a couple of good plays that went in. Just happy that we stayed resilient. We kept fighting through, and we got the job done."
Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday night, back at T-Mobile Arena.
Two overturned goals earlier in the second period didn't deflate the Knights, as they controlled the entire period and went into the second intermission with a commanding lead that prompted Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour to replace starting goaltender Frederik Andersen with Bussi.
Just 16 seconds after assisting on Tomas Hertl's goal that put Vegas on the board midway through the second, Marner upped the lead when he gathered a loose puck near the right board, backhanded it toward the crease and it caromed off Carolina defenseman Sean Walker's blade and into the net, making it 2-0.
Less than four minutes later, Marner left Andersen baffled by deking around him to the left and slipping the puck into the net to give the Knights a three-goal lead.
Marner completed the trifecta when he fired a shot from the right circle into the net, igniting the crowd and sending dozens of hats onto the ice.
After being outplayed in the first period, the Golden Knights appeared ready to seize momentum in the second.
Captain Mark Stone found a seam and beat Andersen in the five-hole to break the scoreless tie just 36 seconds into the period.
But the Hurricanes challenged for an offside call and it was upheld, keeping the game 0-0.
Not too long thereafter, Jack Eichel's persistence during a scramble in front of the net resulted in him finding the back of the net to break the scoreless tie just four minutes into the period.
Unfortunately for the Knights, the Hurricanes challenged for a goalie interference call, and it was upheld, keeping the game 0-0.
Before the opening puck drop, the sold-out crowd erupted when Brayden McNabb was announced in the starting lineup, just two days after taking an 87-mile-per-hour slapshot to the face.
McNabb wore a full-caged helmet and appeared to have stitching around his nose.
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) celebrates after scoring his third goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in game three of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.