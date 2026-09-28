NHL Pacific Division Power Rankings 2026-27: Golden Knights, Oilers, Sharks and Every Team Ranked After Preseason

The Pacific Division enters 2026-27 with contenders trying to hold their ground and emerging teams threatening to change the order. With preseason complete, roster battles settled and opening night approaching, we rank all eight teams based on talent, camp performance and offseason changes.
Training camp offered possibilities. The preseason provided evidence. Now the Pacific Division is ready to answer the questions that actually matter.
An offseason filled with coaching changes, significant roster turnover and an influx of young talent has reshaped a division that suddenly looks far less predictable. Established contenders remain near the top, but several emerging teams used the preseason to demonstrate that last year’s standings may not provide much of a roadmap for what comes next.
Some clubs exited camp with greater confidence in their depth and goaltending. Others watched prospects accelerate timelines and force difficult roster decisions. A few enter opening night still searching for answers after uneven exhibition performances exposed familiar concerns.
Preseason records alone shouldn't determine expectations. Lineups constantly changed, veterans were rested and organizations prioritized evaluation over results. But how teams performed, which roster battles were won and whether offseason additions addressed existing weaknesses provided valuable clues.
With the exhibitions complete and opening-night rosters taking shape, here’s how the Pacific stacks up heading into the 2026-27 season:
1. EDMONTON OILERS
- Last year’s record: 41-30-11
- Division finish: 2nd, Pacific
- Head Coach: Mike Babcock
Nobody in the Pacific finished camp better. Edmonton went 4-0-0, completing its perfect preseason with a convincing 4-1 win over Calgary. Connor McDavid and Kasperi Kapanen each produced a goal and assist, Zach Hyman scored on the power play and Devon Levi stopped 23 shots.
That matters because Edmonton's questions were never about McDavid or Leon Draisaitl; they centered on goaltending, depth and adapting to Babcock. Camp provided encouraging answers. Tristan Jarry stopped 25 shots in a 2-1 victory at Vancouver, while Levi looked sharp against Calgary. Isaac Howard also made a strong impression, scoring against Vancouver.
A perfect exhibition record guarantees nothing, but Edmonton's established stars looked ready and its secondary pieces contributed. The Oilers enter opening night with the division's best combination of elite offensive firepower and preseason momentum.
2. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
- Last year’s record: 39-26-17
- Division finish: 1st, Pacific
- Head Coach: Ryan Craig
Vegas drops one position, but this is hardly a downgrade of the defending Pacific champion. The Golden Knights won their first three preseason games before San Jose handed them a 4-2 loss in Saturday's finale, leaving Vegas 3-1-0.
The established nucleus remains formidable: Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl and William Karlsson up front, with Shea Theodore, Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson providing high-end ability from the blue line. Hertl scored Saturday, and Nic Dowd tied the game in the third before San Jose pulled away.
The most encouraging camp development was Braeden Bowman remaining in the NHL conversation, while Trevor Connelly also received an extended look as Vegas searched for inexpensive young scoring around its veteran core. Earlier cuts sent Matyas Sapovaliv and others to Henderson.
Ryan Craig inherits a contender, not a construction project. Age and health remain legitimate concerns, but Vegas has depth, experience and enough elite talent to make another Pacific title entirely plausible.
3. SAN JOSE SHARKS
- Last year’s record: 39-35-8
- Division finish: 5th, Pacific
- Head Coach: Ryan Warsofsky
To be quite honest, San Jose entered camp as our No. 5 team. It leaves at No. 3.
The Sharks finished 2-1-1, but their final two victories mattered more than the record: a 10-0 demolition of Anaheim followed by Saturday's 4-2 win at Vegas. Macklin Celebrini and Mason Marchment each had a goal and assist Saturday, Michael Misa scored, and Yaroslav Askarov stopped 28 shots.
That's particularly significant because goaltending was San Jose's biggest concern entering camp.
Meanwhile, Ivar Stenberg became one of the NHL preseason's breakout stories. The No. 2 overall pick followed an impressive debut with a hat trick and four points against Anaheim, further strengthening an extraordinary young collection surrounding Celebrini, Will Smith and Misa.
Celebrini was also named captain after scoring 115 points last season. San Jose has supplemented its kids with veterans including Marchment, Dmitry Orlov, Jacob Trouba and Darnell Nurse.
The Sharks aren't merely interesting anymore. The question entering the season is how quickly this young talent can turn potential into consistent wins.
4. ANAHEIM DUCKS
- Last year’s record: 43-33-6
- Division finish: 3rd, Pacific
- Head Coach: Joel Quenneville
Anaheim's preseason produced extremes. Beckett Sennecke opened it with a hat trick in a 6-2 victory over San Jose. Later, San Jose crushed Anaheim 10-0, and the Ducks concluded preseason with a 6-2 loss to Los Angeles.
Don't allow those ugly exhibition losses to obscure the roster's upside.
Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Mason McTavish and Sennecke give Anaheim an impressive collection of young forwards, while Tristan Luneau is positioned to assume a larger role on a remodeled defense. Anaheim's challenge is transforming exciting individual talent into consistency.
The final cuts also provided clarity. Anaheim reduced camp to 27 players Sunday, assigning Nico Myatovic, Stian Solberg and Noah Warren to San Diego while placing Laurent Brossoit and Travis Mitchell on waivers for assignment.
The Ducks remain dangerous because their best young players haven't reached their ceilings. But compared with Edmonton's polished preseason and San Jose's surge, Anaheim exits camp with more questions than it had when camp opened.
5. SEATTLE KRAKEN
- Last year’s record: 34-37-11
- Division finish: 6th, Pacific
- Head Coach: Lane Lambert
Seattle quietly produced one of the Pacific's better preseasons, finishing 3-1-0 despite losing Saturday's finale 4-3 at Vancouver. Brandon Montour had a goal and assist, Bobby McMann scored and Berkly Catton converted a beautiful third-period rush.
Catton is particularly important. Seattle desperately needs internal offensive growth after finishing near the bottom of the NHL in scoring last season, and its younger players consistently made noise throughout camp.
The Kraken also have more potential scoring depth after acquiring Mackie Samoskevich and signing McMann long term. Samoskevich arrives after career highs of 20 assists and 32 points with Florida.
Matty Beniers and Shane Wright still need to take major steps for Seattle to challenge the division's top teams, but the supporting cast appears to have improved.
The Kraken's 3-1 preseason shouldn't be overvalued. What matters more is *how* they achieved it - with contributions from young players and depth pieces they will need once the games count.
6. LOS ANGELES KINGS
- Last year’s record: 35-27-20
- Division finish: 4th, Pacific
- Head Coach: Peter Laviolette
Los Angeles saved its strongest statement for last, crushing Anaheim 6-2 Saturday. Scott Laughton, Alex Laferriere, Adrian Kempe, Andrei Kuzmenko, Quinton Byfield and Corey Perry supplied the goals.
That offensive variety is exactly what Peter Laviolette wants.
The Kings' identity is changing after Anze Kopitar's departure. Byfield now carries substantially greater responsibility at center, while Kempe and Kevin Fiala become even more important offensively. Drew Doughty assumes the captaincy and remains the defensive foundation.
Veteran additions Mats Zuccarello and Erik Haula should help offset some of the experience lost with Kopitar, although Zuccarello's status was one of the issues monitored during camp. Los Angeles also conducted a major 21-player cut after giving its bubble players multiple scrimmage opportunities.
Enough established talent here to finish considerably higher than sixth. But the Kings must prove their new offensive approach works consistently while navigating the franchise's biggest leadership transition in years.
7. CALGARY FLAMES
- Last year’s record: 34-39-9
- Division finish: 7th, Pacific
- Head Coach: Ryan Huska
The Flames went 1-2-1 and lost 4-1 to Edmonton in their finale. Matt Coronato scored Calgary's only power-play goal, while Dustin Wolf made 24 saves.
Coronato's development is particularly important because Calgary's central problem remains offense. The Flames finished last in NHL scoring last season, meaning incremental improvement won't be enough. They need meaningful production from Coronato, Connor Zary, Morgan Frost and a healthy Jonathan Huberdeau.
The defense is more interesting. Simon Nemec gives Calgary another young, high-upside piece, while Jake Middleton adds experience and physicality. Wolf can still mask some deficiencies if he rebounds from last season.
The concern coming out of preseason is that the basic equation hasn't changed. Calgary can defend, Wolf can steal games and the Flames have intriguing young pieces - but who consistently finishes?
Until that question is answered, Calgary remains behind the Pacific's deeper offensive teams.
8. VANCOUVER CANUCKS
- Last year’s record: 25-49-8
- Division finish: 8th, Pacific
- Head Coach: Manny Malhotra
Vancouver finally gave Manny Malhotra something tangible to build on in the finale.
After starting preseason 0-3, the Canucks beat Seattle 4-3 Saturday behind their established offensive players. Jake DeBrusk had three points, while Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson each produced a goal and assist. Vancouver rallied from 2-0 down and won late.
That was precisely the response Malhotra wanted after a near full-strength Vancouver lineup had previously lost 2-1 to an Edmonton team loaded with youngsters.
Another concern heading into opening night: Filip Chytil has been placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the start of the season after a preseason injury.
Pettersson remains capable of dramatically changing Vancouver's outlook, and the finale offered evidence that he, Boeser and DeBrusk can generate offense together. But one good exhibition game doesn't erase the questions surrounding a team coming off 25 wins.
Malhotra has a foundation. The Canucks still have the most to prove.
PHOTO CAPTION
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) shoots against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at T-Mobile Arena.
W.G. Ramirez is a veteran sports writer from Las Vegas and a Contributor at TheHockeyNews.com. Follow him on X at @WillieGRamirez.