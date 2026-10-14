Open the Floodgates: 3 Observations as Golden Knights’ Offense Breaks Through Against Predators

Vegas Golden Knights
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Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2026 5:09 AMPublished Oct 14, 2026 5:09 AM
As a team, the Vegas Golden Knights feel they can come back from any deficit. However, they’d rather not, because they’re one of the best teams in the league at defending a lead. On Tuesday, they entered the third period up 3-2 over the Nashville Predators, and they made the most of it.
When teams have the lead, they tend to sit back and focus on defending their net. Tonight, the Golden Knights did none of that. Instead, they attacked in waves and continuously looked to extend their lead.
“Real good third period, obviously,” said defenseman Noah Hanifin following the 5-2 win. “Hiller made some huge saves for us that gave us some momentum. And the penalty came up big in a few different areas of the game.”
“I think the best part was coming out of the 3rd, not taking our foot off the gas, and bringing our game to another level,” said Brett Howden. “It’s tough on a back-to-back sometimes, but I thought we put the pedal down and did a good job of finishing it off the right way.”
1. Bandaid
It’s still early in the season, but thus far, there have been stretches where the Golden Knights have struggled to stop the bleeding. Last night, the Golden Knights took a penalty two minutes and 45 seconds after allowing the first goal of the game. Their penalty kill, which had previously been so strong, crumbled under pressure. The two-goal deficit quickly turned into three, and that hole proved to be too deep.
Tonight, they found themselves in a very similar situation when Brett Howden took a penalty just 41 seconds after the Golden Knights conceded the first goal of the game.
This time, the Golden Knights’ penalty kill came through. Following a strong kill, Raphael Lavoie took it the other way and fed Tomáš Hertl for the equalizer.
“That’s something we talked about this morning,” said Rasmus Andersson following the win. “We can’t let it snowball, right? If we let in one, then we can’t let in the second or third right after. Tommy comes up with a huge 1-1 goal there, and gives us a little bit of momentum.”
2. Momentum Killer
The penalty kill wasn’t just crucial in stopping the bleeding; it also swung momentum in the first period. Funnily enough, the Golden Knights generated quite a bit of offense from their penalty kill, including their second goal of the night.
“We scored right after two penalty kills,” said head coach Ryan Craig. “When you do the job on the kill and then get that response, it can be deflating to a team.”
Coming into Tuesday’s game, the Predators boasted the league’s fourth-ranked power play. But tonight, the Golden Knights won the special-teams battle, going 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
“The penalty kill was huge,” said Noah Hanifin. “And they’ve got a good power play over there. But we stuck with it and got a couple goals shortly after the kill. Building momentum, that’s what it’s all about. When you’re on the penalty kill, you’re making sure you’re giving your team some momentum. I thought the group did that tonight, and it paid off for us.”
3. Offense From Defense
With the likes of Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, and Mark Stone, the Golden Knights have a pretty lethal forward group. But when they’re really humming, the defense is chipping in offensively. That happened tonight, and the defense combined for five points.
Rasmus Andersson led the way with two assists, one coming on William Karlsson’s game-winning goal. Brayden McNabb and Noah Hanifin each recorded a primary assist, and Dylan Coghlan provided an assist as well.
The defensemen didn’t just contribute offensively— they did so at key moments in the game. Just as Ivan Barbashev’s holding penalty expired, Jack Eichel found Brayden McNabb in transition. McNabb carried the puck up ice and fed Eichel as the center drove the net. Eichel redirected it past Juuse Saros, and the Golden Knights took their first lead of the night.
Noah Hanifin’s contribution, too, came when the Golden Knights needed it most. They led 3-2, but the Predators were pushing for the equalizer early in the third period. The Golden Knights responded with a good shift in the offensive zone, and Hanifin capped it off by finding Trevor Connelly all alone for a one-timer.
“You know, sometimes, when you’re in those tight games, you tend to [take your foot off the gas],“ said Noah Hanifin following the 5-2 win. “I thought we did a good job staying on our toes, getting after them, playing in the offensive zone and generating some good looks. It was a really good third period for us.”
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