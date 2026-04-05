Playoffs? You Better Believe It! Silver Knights Clinch After Dramatic 5-4 Win

Heading into this weekend’s back-to-back, the Henderson Silver Knights needed two regulation wins to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs. On Friday, they faced a three-goal deficit halfway through the second period; on Saturday, they trailed 4-3 with less than two minutes left in the third.
They won both games in regulation.
With a 5-4 regulation win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, the Silver Knights officially punched their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
“We’re not cruising to a victory. The belief that we’re never out of a game, you want to make sure we put that in our pocket,” said Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig. “If we’re learning lessons while we’re winning, and while we’re having success, while guys individually are having success, it’s only going to boost our morale. And as the games get higher and higher stakes, we can use that to our advantage.”
After the first period, the teams were tied with two goals apiece. Tucson struck first on two separate occasions; both times, Henderson responded quickly. Raphaël Lavoie struck on the power play, and Jonas Røndbjerg tipped home a shot from Braedan Bowman.
Henderson led 3-2 after two periods of play. However, after two third-period goals from Tucson’s Sammy Walker, they trailed 4-3 with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.The Silver Knights pulled Carl Lindbom for the extra attacker, and Dylan Coghlan scored the equalizer with 1:26 remaining in the third period.
And then, chaos.
The Silver Knights entered the attacking zone as seconds ticked off the clock. Braedan Bowman’s shot went wide, but the puck took a bounce off the end boards and ended up on the stick of Matyas Sapovaliv. Sapovaliv chipped it back in front to Bowman, who banged it in for his second goal of the game.
“I was pretty fired up,” said Bowman postgame. “I went to [Dylan Coghlan] and just started screaming. It’s cool to be back with these guys… Obviously, to clinch a playoff berth, that was pretty special.”
Stats of the Knight
Jonas Røndbjerg, the longest-tenured Silver Knight, scored in the first period to take the franchise lead in goals (81).
The AHL’s rookie of the month of March, Trevor Connelly, provided an assist on Henderson’s first goal of the game.
Braedan Bowman, who recently rejoined Henderson after playing 54 games with the Golden Knights, led the way tonight. He scored two goals, including the game-winner, and recorded two primary assists.