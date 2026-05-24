Prop Offering On Golden Knights Star Forward Could Carry Value Based on Homecoming Games

If you're a lover of player prop bets, look no further than Golden Knights star center Jack Eichel in Game 3.
Eichel loves a good homecoming, especially in the playoffs.
Since arriving in Vegas, the all-world forward has registered at least one point in eight of the 10 home playoff games that followed a road contest.
The Golden Knights lead the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche 2-0 after taking Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Final in Denver. Games 3 and 4 are in Las Vegas on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively, and Eichel already has three points in the first two games (1 goal, 2 assists).
As part of Vegas' three-goal comeback in the third period of Friday's 3-1 win, Eichel scored the game-tying goal and assisted Ivan Barbashev on the game-winner.
This is Eichel's 10th career playoff series - all with Vegas - and in 54 postseason games, he's got 12 goals and 49 assists.
More specifically, in those 10 home playoff games where the Knights returned from the road, Eichel has 15 points (2 goals, 13 assists), again, registering at least one point in eight of those contests.
Eichel has been instrumental in helping the Knights move two wins away from their third Stanley Cup Final appearance in nine seasons, and six wins from their second championship.
The 29-year-old has 18 points this postseason, with two goals and 16 assists, registering at least one point in 11 of the team's 14 games.
"Phenomenal," Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin said of Eichel. "I mean, he’s such a good 200-foot player, but man, some of the offensive things he can do with the puck, how smart he is, how patient he is.
"He steps up at big moments. That’s what you need out of your best players."
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9), right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) celebrate a third-period goal against the Colorado Avalanche in game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena.