Resurgent Adin Hill Giving Golden Knights New Life

This resurgence is not occurring in isolation. Vegas has made subtle but important adjustments to its defensive structure, prioritizing responsibility and puck management in its own zone. The additions of players like Cole Smith and Nic Dowd have helped reinforce a more disciplined, stay-at-home presence. As a result, high-danger scoring chances have been limited, sightlines have improved, and Hill has been able to play with greater composure rather than reacting to breakdowns.