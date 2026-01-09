Schmid Steps Up In Relief Again, Smith Scores Two, Golden Knights Top Blue Jackets 5-3

LAS VEGAS -- The Golden Knights overcame a two-goal deficit and defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3, on Thursday in the first of two home games.

After losing starting goaltender Carter Hart and falling behind 2-0 by the midway point of the first period, the Golden Knights scored four unanswered goals, including two from Reilly Smith, en route to their second straight win.

Vegas has now won six of the last eight meetings.

Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Brett Howden also scored for the Knights, while Akira Schmid stopped 20 shots in relief of Hart.

Hart was injured when he twisted his left knee awkwardly, and the only shot he faced, by Boone Jenner, gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead. Kent Johnson gave Columbus a 2-0 lead a little more than two minutes later.

Smith scored the first of his two goals in the first period, and then tied the game 5:19 into the second period.

Eichel gave the Knights a 3-2 lead with his 13th goal of the season and 13th point in his last nine games.

Stone notched his 14th goal of the season - and sixth straight in as many games - with a power-play goal late in the second.

Kirill Marchenko's gave Columbus its final goal with 5:23 left in the game, while Howden's goal with 3:46 left provided the final margin.

Columbus goalie Jet Greaves stopped 21 of the 26 shots he faced.

KEY MOMENT

With the Golden Knights slowly grabbing momentum and the game tied at 2-all, Stone's backcheck in the neutral zone to grab the puck and get play moving in transition led to the game-changing moment. Stone fed Ivan Barbashev, who took the puck at the blue line and found Eichel alone at the top of the left circle, where he skated to the center dot and ripped home what was the go-ahead goal at the moment. Though it wasn't the game-winning goal, it provided the momentum needed at the perfect time.

"Our guys do bounce back," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. "I thought they'd have the ability to do that, especially at home, and they did. So once we got our game going, I felt pretty good about our chances. You never want to start from behind. ... We're a better finishing team than starting, and that was the case again tonight."

KEY STAT

55% ... After scoring just three goals in his first 29 games, Smith has now scored five goals in his last nine games - a 55% clip.

"He's a leader in here," Howden said of Smith. "He was here since day one, had a little stint going away, but he's back here, and it's like he never left. He's one of our leaders. He's a voice in the room. ... Him tonight, having two big goals, it was great to see."

WHAT A KNIGHT

Other than the goal he let in right after entering the game, Schmid was once again stellar off the bench in relief of Hart. It marked the fourth time he's come into the game cold, and the third time he's earned the win. Schmid has allowed a total of two goals in the four times he's entered for either Adin Hill or Hart.

"Felt good about Akira going in, he's done the job before ... a couple of times this year, so we knew we're probably going to get good goaltending, and that's the way it worked out," Cassidy said. "Probably tells you a little bit about his demeanor. He's just handled it well.

"And I think our guys responded well, too, for the most part. I think the first shot was a bit of a misread on the rush. But after that, we got going and knew we were going to need to score some goals ... and we did. And we have been a little bit lately, so that's a good thing, that's starting to turn a little as well."

UP NEXT

The Golden Knights finish their quick two-game homestand by hosting the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

PHOTO CAPTION: Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) congratulates goaltender Akira Schmid (40) after the Golden Knights defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 at T-Mobile Arena.