Series Preview: 3 Biggest Advantages Golden Knights Have Over Mammoth

Now, both Eichel and Marner are better at making plays than they are at simply putting the puck in the back of the net. While Marner’s playoff woes have certainly been over-exaggerated, he does have only 13 goals in 70 postseason games. And Eichel is over a point-per-game in the playoffs, but has just ten goals in 40 postseason games. In last year’s run, when the Golden Knights fizzled out because of their inability to score goals, Eichel only scored once in 11 games.