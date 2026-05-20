Series Preview: 3 Biggest Challenges Golden Knights Face Against Avalanche

But, as it often is with great players, it’s not just the goals and assists that matter when looking at MacKinnon. He’s also drawn six penalties and is 53.7% in the face-off dot. The Avalanche are a force of nature this year, and MacKinnon is more than doing his part to try and help his team get across the finish line. If the Golden Knights can’t contain him, or at least limit his impact, this could be a short series.