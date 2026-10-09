Tales From the Island of Misfit Toys: Remembering the Golden Knights’ Inaugural Season with James Neal

“Yeah, I definitely still get a kick out of hearing it,” Neal laughed. “Hearing it just brings back a lot of really good memories of all the guys getting together. [We hadn’t] been in a situation like that ever really… You kind of had a fresh start after coming from a position or a team that wasn’t too fond of you, or you kind of felt like they gave up on you. So it was kind of a fitting name at the time. It was kind of a joke that turned into something where we kind of put our backs against the wall, and went out there, and played for, and became proud of.”