The Golden Knights, They Are A-Changin’: 3 Biggest Questions Heading Into Training Camp

When the Golden Knights take the ice on September 29th, they’ll do so without a former mainstay in their lineup: Pavel Dorofeyev. General Manager Kelly McCrimmon is never afraid to make difficult decisions, and he hammered that point home when he traded Dorofeyev, a sharpshooter who led the team in goals for the past two years, to the New York Rangers at the NHL Entry Draft. This year, they’ll have to look elsewhere for a late tying goal or game-winner.