The Vegas Golden Knights Need More From Their $59.5 Million Defenseman

Rasmus Andersson has plenty to prove after a quiet postseason, but the Golden Knights may be wise to give their new defenseman time to find his footing.
The Vegas Golden Knights didn’t hand Rasmus Andersson a seven-year, $59.5 million contract expecting him to simply fit in.
They brought him to Vegas expecting him to make a difference.
The 29-year-old Andersson arrived in January after the Golden Knights acquired him from the Calgary Flames in a blockbuster deal that sent defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Abram Wiebe, along with a conditional 2027 first-round pick and a conditional 2028 second-round pick, to Calgary.
But his first postseason with Vegas left plenty to be desired.
Andersson managed just six points in 22 playoff games as the Golden Knights fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games in the Stanley Cup Final. For comparison, the last time Andersson appeared in the playoffs with Calgary during the 2021-22 season, he produced the same six points in just 12 games.
So when Vegas handed him a seven-year, $59.5 million extension carrying an $8.5 million annual average value, it was only natural for fans to wonder whether more was coming.
Andersson, however, seems more than happy with where he landed.
“Ever since I got traded here, I’ve loved it. Couldn’t be happier. We really fell in love with the city, as well,” Andersson said via Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
This is a good sign.
And while the Golden Knights need Andersson to eventually live up to his contract, it is probably too early to write him off based on a 22-game sample with a new organization.
Joining a new team in the middle of a season is difficult enough. Learning a new system, adjusting to new teammates and finding your place within a different locker room takes time. Andersson didn’t have the benefit of a full training camp or preseason to settle into life in Vegas before being thrown into the pressure cooker of a playoff run.
There is also something to be said for the fact that Andersson genuinely wanted to be there.
The Swedish Olympian had spent years playing in Calgary and finally got the opportunity to join a team with legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations. Would Vegas rather have acquired a player who was reluctant to be there, or one who is excited about the city, the organization and the opportunity—even if he needs some time to fully find his footing?
The Colorado Avalanche faced a similar situation with Brock Nelson. There were plenty of questions when Nelson arrived, but he responded by putting together one of his best seasons in years before helping Team USA win Olympic gold.
Sometimes, patience pays off.
Andersson has had time to settle in now. He knows his teammates, understands the expectations and has a full offseason to prepare for his first complete season in Vegas.
The Golden Knights need more from their new defenseman.
But there is no reason to believe he can’t give it to them.
Andersson should arrive at training camp motivated, comfortable and determined to prove that Vegas made the right investment—and perhaps help deliver the franchise its second Stanley Cup.