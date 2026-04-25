Vegas Golden Knights Set Standard For Border Rival Utah Mammoth

"You start from an expansion standpoint, Vegas and Seattle did it right, although slightly different circumstances, to here in Utah," Bettman said. "Starting with how well George McPhee managed the expansion draft, the fact that they reinvented what pregame shows are made in quintessential Vegas. It's been very gratifying to see that a market that some were skeptical about when we announced expansion, to now see that every other sport thinks they invented, it has been a little gratifying."