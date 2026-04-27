Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Mammoth Game 4: New Lines, How to Watch

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to bounce back after falling behind 2-1 in their series against the Utah Mammoth. They’ll get their chance in Game 4 on Monday at the Delta Center.
Game 3 was last on Friday at the Delta Center. The Golden Knights started strong, outshooting the Mammoth 12-2 through the first 12 minutes. However, the Mammoth made the most of their limited scoring chances and jumped out to a crushing 4-0 lead in the second period. The Golden Knights pushed, but couldn’t mount a comeback and lost 4-2.
Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. PST.
Carter Hart will start in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a 1-2 record and a .892 average save percentage in three games this postseason.
Karel Vejmelka will start in goal for the Mammoth. Vejmelka has a 2-1 record and a .916 average save percentage in three games this postseason.
Golden Knights Lines
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Reilly Smith — Mitch Marner — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — Tomáš Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Colton Sissons
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill
Mammoth Lines
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka — Alex Kerfoot — Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Defense
Mikhail Sergachev — MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Sean Durzi
Goaltenders: Karel Vejmelka / Vitek Vaněček
Special Teams
VGK power play: 22.2%, 5th
VGK penalty kill: 83.3%, 8th
Mammoth power play: 16.7%, 9th
Mammoth penalty kill: 77.8%, 12th
Game Notes
Tonight’s game could very well decide the fate of the Golden Knights’ season. Historically, teams that go up 3-1 go on to win the series 91.0% of the time.
The Golden Knights are 10-8in Game 4s in franchise history.
With an assist in Game 3, Mark Stone recorded his 75th playoff point (38-37-75) with the Golden Knights. He’s tied with Jonathan Marchessault for the most in franchise history.
After going 0-fer their last five power play opportunities, the Golden Knights are changing up their units.
Despite a shaky performance from Carter Hart in Game 3, Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella remains fully confident in his starting goaltender.
How to Watch
TV: Vegas 34, ESPN
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340, Deportes Vegas 1460