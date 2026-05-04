Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Anaheim: The Success of Non-Traditional Western Hockey Markets
There were 24 NHL teams at the start of the 1992-93 season. When Gary Bettman took over as commissioner of the National Hockey League in early 1993, he had a vision. He wanted to bring hockey to non-traditional markets, and he wanted those teams to experience great success.
It didn’t happen overnight– for years, poor management and low attendance made these teams the punchline of every joke around the league– but Bettman’s dream has finally become a reality. There are 32 teams in the NHL, 10 of which are based in non-traditional markets. And as for success, five of the last six Stanley Cup Champions have hailed from non-traditional markets.
The Vegas Golden Knights were perhaps the greatest of Bettman’s many accomplishments. He’d long since wanted to put an NHL team in Las Vegas, and finally got his wish in 2016. The team’s success speaks for itself– they made the playoffs in their first season, and won the Stanley Cup in their sixth.
In 2026, the Golden Knights are no longer the new kids on the block. In 2024, the Arizona Coyotes relocated to Salt Lake City; now, all eyes are on the Utah Mammoth.
In a poetic turn of events, the Golden Knights drew the Mammoth in Utah’s first-ever postseason run. Ultimately, the Golden Knights proved they’re still the team to beat, eliminating their opponent in six games. But in those six games, the Mammoth made their mark, impressing the Golden Knights with their play and their fans.
“It was a really cool experience playing there; it was a pretty rowdy building,” said defenseman Noah Hanifin. “I think it’s good for the league. It’s good for the game, and there’s a bright future there.”
“It was a lot of fun playing in Utah,” agreed forward Brett Howden. “The crowd is so good. They’re really into the game, which is really fun… And their stands, they’re really over top of you, so you can really feel them. But yeah, it was really cool. It was fun.”
As many teams do during the postseason, the Delta Center provided every Mammoth fan with a rally towel, and the resulting scenes were electric.
“Me and Keegan [Kolesar] both said it kind of reminded us of the Winnipeg series,” Howden said. “When we played there, they had the White Out, and they all had the white towels. So, it kind of had the same vibe.”
Following the series win, several Golden Knights players acknowledged how much they enjoyed getting to experience a team’s first postseason run. They also drew comparisons between Utah and Vegas’ early days.
“It was awesome, it was really cool to see,” said Noah Hanifin. “I remember when Vegas [entered the league], and just what a cool environment it was to play in, and how much pride and passion the fans had, and I felt the same way in Utah.”
Brett Howden also compared playing in Salt Lake City to the times when he played in Vegas as a visitor.
“When I wasn’t with Vegas, we’d come to play here, and it was just so much fun,” he said. “Like, the crowd was so engaged, and it made it a lot of fun as an away team.
“It’s even better as a home team playing here,” Howden added with a wry smile.
The Golden Knights will visit one of the first non-traditional hockey markets in the Second Round. The Anaheim Ducks, who entered the league in 1993, are back in the postseason for the first time since 2017. Southern California hasn’t exactly become an arctic tundra in the 33 years since the Ducks entered the league– but that means very little, as is the case in Vegas.
“I’ve seen some of the games in Anaheim, and it looks like they’ve got a great crowd,” said Howden.