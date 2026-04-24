Which Three Knights Need To Step Up In Salt Lake City?

MITCH MARNER - The prized offseason acquisition got hot in April, after coach John Tortorella arrived, recording four goals and five assists to help the Knights during the season-ending run. He does have an assist in each of the first two games in this series, but the Knights would benefit from a goal or two while they're on the road. Whether or not he can pull it off in Games 3 and 4 remains to be seen since he barely scored on the road during the regular season. Marner ranked fifth on the team with 29 road points, but was ninth with just five goals away from Vegas. During his playoff career, Marner has 65 points (13 goals, 52 assists) in 72 games.