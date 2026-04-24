Which Three Knights Need To Step Up In Salt Lake City?

As the scenery changes to Salt Lake City, and the upset-minded Utah Mammoth have their sights set on pushing the Golden Knights out of the playoffs, there are three players Vegas could certainly use a boost from three of their biggest offensive stars.
Since the start of the playoffs, Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl and Mitch Marner have a total of five points - all assists.
Not a good sign, considering they were the third, fourth and fifth leading goal scorers during the regular season, respectively.
Here is some insight into those three who can impact Games 3 and 4 in Salt Lake City, and help the Knights potentially bring a 3-1 series lead back to Vegas.
JACK EICHEL - A key figure in the Knights' championship run in 2023, Eichel started that postseason with just one point after two games, a similar split in Vegas, where the Knights and Winnipeg Jets each won a game. It was Game 3 that he turned in three points, with two goals and an assist. He went on to register at least one point in 14 of Vegas' final 20 games (6 goals, 20 assists). Since their move to Salt Lake City, Eichel has two goals and four assists in six games against the Mammoth.
TOMAS HERTL - After registering just one assist during a 15-game stretch late in the season, Hertl had an assist in three of the last four regular-season games. Last year in the opening round of the playoffs he had just one goal against the Dallas Stars, but then turned in three goals and two assists in the series against the Minnesota Wild. Overall, in 20 playoff games with Vegas, he has four goals and three assists. In six career games against the Mammoth, he has only two goals and one assist.
MITCH MARNER - The prized offseason acquisition got hot in April, after coach John Tortorella arrived, recording four goals and five assists to help the Knights during the season-ending run. He does have an assist in each of the first two games in this series, but the Knights would benefit from a goal or two while they're on the road. Whether or not he can pull it off in Games 3 and 4 remains to be seen since he barely scored on the road during the regular season. Marner ranked fifth on the team with 29 road points, but was ninth with just five goals away from Vegas. During his playoff career, Marner has 65 points (13 goals, 52 assists) in 72 games.
PHOTO CAPTION - Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates with right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16), defenseman Shea Theodore (27), center Tomas Hertl (48), right wing Mark Stone (61) and right wing Mitch Marner (93) after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose.