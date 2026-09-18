Will Golden Knights Be Able To Top Regular-Season Point Total With Aging Roster?

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2026 1:50 PM
William Hill/Caesars has posted the Golden Knights’ regular-season points total at 103.5, while FanDuel’s alternate market lists Vegas to reach 100-plus points at -185 and 110-plus points at +200. That pricing places the market’s expectation somewhere near 104-106 points.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy