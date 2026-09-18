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Will Golden Knights Be Able To Top Regular-Season Point Total With Aging Roster?

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W.G. Ramirez
Partner
Sep 18, 2026 1:50 PM

William Hill/Caesars has posted the Golden Knights’ regular-season points total at 103.5, while FanDuel’s alternate market lists Vegas to reach 100-plus points at -185 and 110-plus points at +200. That pricing places the market’s expectation somewhere near 104-106 points.

The Vegas Golden Knights possess championship-caliber top-end talent with Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner and Mark Stone, but a projected total of 103.5 points demands more than star power. It requires Vegas to produce sustained regular-season excellence with one of the NHL’s oldest and most injury-sensitive cores.

Stone remains highly productive when available, delivering 73 points in only 60 games last season, but his recurring injury history makes projecting a full campaign dangerous. Vegas must also carefully manage veterans such as Alex Pietrangelo and William Karlsson, while Eichel, Marner and Tomas Hertl will be asked to carry an enormous offensive burden. It may take only one extended absence from that group to turn several regulation victories into overtime losses—or wins into losses.

Last Season’s Record Creates a Warning Sign

The Golden Knights finished 39-26-17 with 95 points last season, despite winning the Pacific Division and advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. Their 17 overtime and shootout losses were the most in franchise history, showing how often Vegas struggled to finish close games in regulation.

That postseason run may now be inflating the market’s evaluation of a team that was far less dominant throughout the regular season. Vegas caught fire following its late coaching change, closing 7-0-1 under John Tortorella before carrying that momentum deep into the playoffs. Replicating that short-term surge across an entire 82-game schedule is a much more demanding assignment.

Clearing 103.5 would require at least 104 points—a nine-point improvement from last season. That is a considerable jump for an aging roster entering another transition under Ryan Craig, who must establish his system, manage veteran workloads and maintain the urgency that followed Tortorella’s arrival.

Scoring Depth and Goaltending Remain Concerns

Vegas must also replace Pavel Dorofeyev’s team-leading 37 goals. Losing that production creates a significant hole beyond the established stars, particularly if Stone, Eichel or Hertl misses time. The Golden Knights should remain dangerous on the power play, but their five-on-five depth could become a problem when the schedule compresses or injuries force younger players into larger roles.

Goaltending presents another source of volatility. Vegas allowed 250 goals last season and lacked a clearly established No. 1 capable of consistently stealing games. Average goaltending may be enough for this roster to qualify for the playoffs, but surpassing 103.5 points likely requires above-average performance in net and better results in the numerous one-goal games that defined last season.

The Pacific Division should also offer fewer soft landing spots. Edmonton remains a contender, Los Angeles is difficult to play against, and improving teams in San Jose and Anaheim should reduce the number of seemingly automatic divisional points available to Vegas. A deeper conference also makes it harder to survive ordinary stretches without surrendering valuable ground.

The Golden Knights can finish approximately 47-28-7 for 101 points, comfortably reach the playoffs and remain a legitimate Stanley Cup threat while still cashing the Under. That projection already represents a six-point improvement over last season.

This is not a bet against Vegas’ postseason ceiling. It is a wager against an older, injury-sensitive roster improving by at least nine points while replacing its leading goal scorer, adjusting to another coach and receiving more dependable goaltending over six demanding months. The Golden Knights may again become extremely dangerous in April, but asking them to produce 104-plus points before then is setting the regular-season bar too high.

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