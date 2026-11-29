Vegas Golden Knights
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Nov 29, 2026 1:17 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 1:17 AM
William Karlsson scored his fourth NHL hat trick, the Golden Knights went 3-for-5 on the power play and Vegas pulled away for a 6-2 win over Montreal. Tomas Hertl and Karlsson scored 17 seconds apart in the third period, and rookie Trevor Connelly added a goal and an assist. Adin Hill made 22 saves.
William Karlsson scored shorthanded, at even strength and into an empty net Saturday for his fourth NHL hat trick, lifting the Golden Knights to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena.
The middle goal came 17 seconds after Tomas Hertl scored on the power play in the third period. In that stretch, a one-goal game became a 5-2 Vegas lead. The Golden Knights (16-7-5) won for the third time in four games and bounced back from Friday’s 4-1 loss in San Jose. They’ve won the second game of all three back-to-backs they’ve played this season.
Trevor Connelly and Victor Olofsson scored on the power play in the first period, and Hertl added the third Vegas power-play goal. Jack Eichel had three assists, Mitch Marner and Rasmus Andersson had two apiece, and Adin Hill made 22 saves. Juraj Slafkovský and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens (14-9-4), who lost their fourth straight.
Key Moment
Montreal had a chance to tie the game early in the third when Suzuki rang a shot off the crossbar. He’d already made it 3-2 late in the second, tipping Jake Evans’ shot past Hill with 1:08 left in the period. Vegas had managed five shots in each of the first two periods, and its two-goal cushion was down to one.
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Hertl changed that at 7:48, finishing Marner’s feed from in front just six seconds after Zachary Bolduc went to the box for high-sticking. Eichel had the secondary assist. Marner set up the next goal, too, finding Karlsson in the right circle for a shot past Jakub Dobeš at 8:05. Connelly had the other assist on the play.
Connelly said the Knights wanted to attack more in the third and get more pucks to the net. They put 10 shots on goal in the period, matching their total from the first 40 minutes. Hill stopped all six Montreal shots in the period, including a sprawling glove save on Dylan Larkin with 6:15 to play.
Key Stat: 3-for-5
The Golden Knights turned their first two power plays into goals and killed all three Montreal opportunities. Add Karlsson’s shorthanded goal, and special teams accounted for four of Vegas’ six goals despite Montreal’s 24-20 edge in shots.
The first power-play goal started with a defensive play. Andersson got in the way of Evans’ centering attempt and sent Connelly and Karlsson the other way on a two-on-one. Connelly kept the puck and shot between Dobeš’ pads at 6:18. Connelly said the defenseman took away the pass to Karlsson, leaving him a look between the pads. “I kind of just trusted that shot,” he said.
Montreal tied it when Slafkovský’s attempted pass caromed off Brayden McNabb’s skate. Olofsson put Vegas back ahead at 16:42, snapping an Eichel pass under the crossbar from the right circle.
Vegas played without captain Mark Stone, who left Friday’s game in San Jose after three shifts and was still being evaluated Saturday, coach Ryan Craig said. With Stone out, Craig moved Marner to the goal line and put Shea Theodore up top on the power play. Theodore had a secondary assist on Olofsson’s goal.
“Our power play was able to attack,” Craig said. “We had some real good looks.”
The penalty kill has allowed just two goals in 35 chances since Oct. 30. Eichel, who also assisted on Karlsson’s empty-netter, extended his point streak to seven games. He has 11 points during the streak.
What a Knight: Wild Bill
Karlsson’s first goal came at 8:42 of the second with Marner serving a delay-of-game penalty. Ivan Barbashev found Karlsson alone at the far post, and the center finished into the open side to make it 3-1. It was Karlsson’s fifth shorthanded goal of the season and his 16th with Vegas, extending his franchise record.
Karlsson said the penalty killers tried to pressure Montreal high in the zone. Barbashev stayed with the play, won the puck and found Karlsson ready for the pass. The goal stood as the game-winner.
His second was Vegas’ only five-on-five goal with Dobeš in net. His third came at 15:32 after Montreal pulled its goalie for an extra attacker. McNabb and Eichel assisted on the empty-netter, which gave Karlsson nine goals this season.
Bonus Knight: Connelly Keeps Producing
Connelly’s opening goal was his 10th of the season, and his assist on Karlsson’s second brought him to 21 points through his first 28 NHL games. The 20-year-old also had two goals and an assist Tuesday in Edmonton, when he became the youngest player in franchise history to score twice in a game.
The 19th pick in the 2024 draft had 49 points in 46 games with Henderson last season. Connelly said the trio talks throughout games and that the chemistry carries over off the ice. Karlsson pointed to how quickly his wingers move and how often they give him a passing option.
“They play fast,” Karlsson said. “They’re always in a good spot, it seems like, especially when I have the puck.”
Up Next
The Golden Knights visit the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday. Vegas won the first meeting 2-1 at home on Oct. 10, with Connelly and Marner scoring on the power play. Montreal visits the Utah Mammoth on Monday. The Canadiens and Golden Knights meet again Dec. 8 in Montreal.
Photo Caption
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his third-period goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena.
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