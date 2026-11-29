The first power-play goal started with a defensive play. Andersson got in the way of Evans’ centering attempt and sent Connelly and Karlsson the other way on a two-on-one. Connelly kept the puck and shot between Dobeš’ pads at 6:18. Connelly said the defenseman took away the pass to Karlsson, leaving him a look between the pads. “I kind of just trusted that shot,” he said.