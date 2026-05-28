Growing Up With The Villains: Misfits Who Matter To Me

From 2003 to 2014 the only hockey Sin City had was the Las Vegas Wranglers of the ECHL, and fifteen years ago that was my first taste of the sport. Then on June 22, 2016, hockey was back. Las Vegas became home to the NHL’s 31st franchise, and the city’s first major professional sports team. For me and many others at that time it gave us a hometown team that we could not only root for, but grow up with.