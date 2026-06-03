Original Misfits Make It Happen

And then there was Karlsson. A heartbeat that is felt across the team and the community, his second-period strike, finishing off Mitch Marner’s backhand feed gave Vegas its first lead of the night and marked his first go-ahead goal of the postseason. Despite an injury-shortened regular season, he had seven points over 14 games, while creating efficiency during the initial playoff push with five points over 10 games. He’s been smart and opportunistic, two things the team needed to create a pivot point.