Capitals vs. Islanders Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

The Washington Capitals are on the road for the first time this season, as they take on the New York Islanders in the first game of a back-to-back up north.

Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m. at UBS Arena.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals made a couple of tweaks to their lines after a lackluster showing in Wednesday's season opener, with Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas swapping places on the top-6.

Logan Thompson will start in goal, with Charlie Lindgren expected to start on Sunday in Manhattan. Here are the combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Connor McMichael

Aliaksei Protas-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin-Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- Tom Wilson has the Capitals' only goal so far this season, and also led the team in hits on Wednesday with five.

- Washington will get its first look at Matthew Schaefer on the Islanders' blue line. He went first overall in this year's draft.

- Alex Ovechkin remains hungry and is three goals away from 900 in his career. He will be the first player in NHL history to achieve that mark.

- Keep an eye on Jakob Chychrun. He earned a lot of praise from coach Spencer Carbery for his showing in the opener and has shown that he can be a contributor and top producer on the backend, especially as he looks to jump start the power play.

