Washington Capitals
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Nov 18, 2026 3:06 AMPublished Nov 18, 2026 3:06 AM
Updated Nov 18, 2026 3:55 AM
Needing a fast start in Tampa, Washington instead fell down 3-0 in the first and suffered their 3rd straight loss with a 5-2 decision..
The Washington Capitals were looking to snap a 2-game losing streak after a pair of games where they saw a pair of leads evaporate against the New Jersey Devils.
However, their problems just got worse in Tampa, as they fell behind 3-0 with just 13:08 gone in play and never got into the contest in Alex Ovechkin's final regular-season game at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday night.
The highlights for Washington on the Mentors' Trip game was Alex Tuch's team-leading 12th goal of the year along with Ryan Leonard's 8th to each cut down a 3-goal deficit, but otherwise the Tampa Bay Lightning had full control of the game in a 5-2 win.
Jake Guentzel had a pair of goals for the Bolts, and former Capital John Carlson had 3 assists, giving him 4 in 2 games against his old club this season.
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“We weren't playing tight enough [in our] zone,” Tuch said. “Offensively, we had chances, and we started playing better as the game went on, but, still just crawling back … We are still giving up too much.
“So, we gotta dial it in offensively. I think all 20 of us … [We are] leaving the goalies out to dry a little bit.”
Tampa struck just 2:11 into the contest, as Sam O'Reilly snuck towards the cage and buried a shot past Logan Thompson for his first NHL goal and a 1-0 lead. The Lightning then took a 2-0 lead with 10:36 gone in the frame when an Charle-Edouard D'Astous shot eluded Thompson, and then Guentzel put Tampa in front 3-0 with just over 13 minutes gone - and giving them 3 goals on 6 shots.
Spencer Carbery elected to call his time out with the team reeling.
“I think it was a good time to call that time out,” Matt Roy said. “I think it gave us a chance to kind of reset our minds and still a lot of game left at the time. So, you know, we knew that we needed to play better and wanted to play better, so you know, I'm glad we responded how we did.”
Tuch scored his team-leading 12th goal to bring the Capitals back within 2 with 3:49 left in the fame, it didn't seem Washington really climbed back into the game.
The hosts controlled the contest, and Guentzel restored the 3-goal edge just over halfway through the second by tipping in a shot from Carlson.
Carlson, who signed a 2-year, $17 million contract with Tampa in the offseason, now has 9 points in his last 4 games, and 11 points in his last 6.
Leonard cut the lead to 4-2 with 15:07 to play, taking a feed from Tom Wilson and firing a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy. While the Capitals saved their best hockey for the third period, they couldn't climb any closer and Tampa ended up sealing the win with an empty-netter.
The Lightning, who gifted Ovechkin a box of cigars with a photo of his 2009 "hot stick" celebration on them before the game, recognized the Capitals' captain in the first to a nice round of applause and video tribute during the first period.
The Capitals have lost 3 in a row and 4 of 5 to sit just a game above .500 at 10-9-0 and drop to 3-4-0 away from home.
The skid is Washington's longest of the young campaign, and its longest since dropping 3 in a row in late February and early March last season.
Carbery again bemoaned the Capitals’ mistakes in the contest.
“We just make some bonehead mistakes. Coming into the zone, just lack of detail, poor closes down low. fall asleep in the slot. We're going to hold, we're down to 1-0.
“So you're like, okay, we're fine. And then we have two or three more good shifts. We start to get going again.
“And then, it's another mistake. Yeah, so, getting down 3-0, I mean, we continue to fight. We did some good things, but not good enough again.”
Tampa Bay outscored Washington 7-3 in 2 games at home, and the two teams won't see each other again until March 15, when Carlson is scheduled to make his return to Capital One Arena since his trade to Anaheim this past March.
Washington has another one-game homestand Thursday when the Buffalo Sabres make their second and final visit to Capital One Arena. The Capitals will head to Boston Saturday for their first regular-season meeting with the Bruins before returning for their annual Thanksgiving Eve game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
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