Washington Capitals
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Nov 17, 2026 6:29 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 6:29 PM
Updated Nov 17, 2026 6:35 PM
While the Capitals have done a Mentors' Trip since 2008, this is one is different as Alex Ovechkin's last one with the team.
The Washington Capitals’ second trip to Tampa this year is special with it being the team’s annual Mentors' Trip, a tradition dating back to 2008.
The visiting locker room at Benchmark International Arena during the team’s morning skate on Tuesday resembled more the lobby of a local rink during a pee-wee tournament rather than an NHL skate with the team’s dads and other family members milling about and chatting about their hometowns.
In a long 84-game grind that goes over months and spans thousands of miles across North America, events like this are special to the players.
“It's something we look forward to every year having these moments with our mentors,” Jakob Chychrun said after the optional morning skate. “For me, it's my pops [former NHLer Jeff Chychrun]. You know, someone that coached me my whole life growing up, and played in the league, and someone that is a big reason why I'm here today."
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“We owe pretty much everything in our lives to our parents, our mentors, so it's kind of a small token of appreciation, obviously, from the organization, and for us to have them along,” Tom Wilson said .”And I think these memories are some of the best that you have throughout your careers, sharing this with the people that you love … the people that spent all the hours throughout the years, getting you to this point. You get a new appreciation when you become a dad, all the things your parents did for you, and pretty thankful to be able to have the whole crew here for, for this game.”
“It’s been nice the last couple days to practice yesterday and see the mentors around and be able to interact with them and have them a part of our environment, and a part of our world for a few days, was great to have them in the meetings, a couple of good laughs, and spent some time with them,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said.
The trip too is significant because this is Alex Ovechkin’s last trip to Tampa, and Lightning captain Victor Hedman, former Capitals Jeff Halpern and John Carlson presented the Caps captain with a box of cigars with a picture of his “hot stick” celebration from 2009.
“It was pretty funny,” Ovechkin said. “Lots of great memories here, and, you know, I think, for Tampa, organization, too, and do that kind of gift for me.”
The Capitals also posted on social media a speech Ovechkin made to the team noting his last year with the Mentors Trip' and how he lost his father, Mikhail, in 2023.
“I just said … you just have to enjoy the moment and try to remember the moment because you never know what's gonna happen,” Ovechkin said.
“I mean, he's always a family guy,” Wilson said. “I mean, from the first day that I showed up, he makes you feel welcome. Any guy that comes into this locker room is part of his family, and, obviously, his dad and his family is so important to him, so I shared a bunch of great years with him and his dad, and, unfortunately, his dad passed a few years back, and it's emotional.
“I think his message was just to appreciate every day, and don't take anything for granted, and take it all in with your loved ones, because, it goes by fast. So to be up there with him on his last mentors trip, and talking about that was pretty special, and, you know, it was nice to raise a glass to him.”
“It’s just been a pleasure, you know, getting to know O as a person. As a father, he's a great family man, and, um, you know, I think, uh, we all know how much, you know, he misses his dad and how much, um... You know, he wishes he was here, um, and how much he honors him. daily.
“And I think, uh, you know, I don't think it's easy for him when he looks back on his memories with him, but it always is special when he speaks from the heart, and, you addresses our group, because he's been the face of this franchise for a long time, and we're gonna miss him, and we're trying to cherish all these memories we have with them this year, and... you know, knowing that it might be the last mentors trip for him, obviously, so, um, yeah, just special memories.”
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