Washington Capitals
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Nov 17, 2026 12:00 AMPublished Nov 17, 2026 12:00 AM
After dropping a pair of important divisional games to New Jersey, Washington heads back out on the road for a visit to Tampa Tuesday.
The Washington Capitals head on the road again Tuesday after a mistake-filled pair of losses to the New Jersey Devils, making their second and final visit to Tampa this season.
The game is Alex Ovechkin's final regular-season game at Benchmark International Arena, the building where he had his infamous "hot stick" celebration in 2009 as well as one of his most important games in Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Final.
This is the third scheduled farewell stop on the Capitals' captain's season-long tour, having already played the Lightning in Tampa the second game of the regular season in a 3-1 loss back in October in which the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the first and never looked back.
More important than any ceremony, however, is for this year's Capitals to find consistency and reduce the unforced errors that are costing them points in the standings.
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The Caps' defensive coverage was uneven, leaving players wide open and skaters out of position, and against a dangerous team like the Lightning, that can't continue if Washington wants to snap its two-game losing skid.
Washington fell to 10-8-0 following the two-game sweep, and now face the Atlantic Division-leading Lightning who are 13-5-2 on the year.
Of course, despite the Lightning's success in their first quarter of the season, Tampa has also had plenty of drama this season with leading scorer Nikita Kucherov demanding a trade out of town last month. The demand hasn't impacted his play on the ice, however but he still has 8 goals and 20 assists in 20 games so far this year.
With an organization that still considers itself a Stanley Cup contender, the team can opt to hold on to the pending unrestricted free agent and potentially lose him for nothing, or take a gamble on trading him for a return and trying to remain a true contender.
Former Capitals defenseman John Carlson has been a good addition to the Lightning lineup since signing a 2-year, $17 million deal over the offseason, scoring 6 goals and 10 assists so far with his new club, including a 5-point game on November 11 against Buffalo.
With Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel having double-digits in goals, Washington can't afford to make mistakes and unforced errors that have ended up in the back of their net.
The Capitals are in the midst of a stretch where they are playing 11 of 16 away from home, and so far are 3-3 on the road and 1-2 in that stretch.
Washington has lost 3 of their last 4 games in Tampa, with the last winning coming in November 2024. That win came on the team’s annual Mentors Trip, which is also making a visit to Central Florida again this season - and the team is 21-10 with the family members in tow since it began in 2008.
The Lightning will make their lone visit to Washington on March 15 in what should be Carlson's first return to Capital One Arena since his trade to the Anaheim Ducks this past March.
Washington returns home Thursday to play the Buffalo Sabres before heading back on the road to Boston over the weekend.
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