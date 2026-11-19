Washington Capitals
448 Members•4,014 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES
IMAGN IMAGES
Nov 19, 2026 1:00 AMPublished Nov 19, 2026 1:00 AM
Washington has lost 3 in a row for the first time this season. Buffalo has lost 5 straight. Both teams will try hard to snap that skid Thursday in Washington.
The Washington Capitals return home Thursday for another one-game homestand, this one against the Buffalo Sabres.
The Caps come into the contest losing 3 in a row for the first time since March, and the Sabres have now lost 5 in a row (4-0-1) after dropping a 4-3 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday.
After dropping a home-and-home with the New Jersey Devils in a pair of games where they surrendered one-goal leads, the Capitals fell into a 3-0 hole in Tampa on Tuesday and never recovered
Buffalo threw just 19 shots on the Philadelphia net in their loss, as the Flyers scored the tiebreaker in the third to extend the Sabres' skid.
Related stories
While both teams sit with 20 points in the standings, both have not lived up to their expectations so far this season. Washington is 10-9-0 on the year, despite a major renovation in the offseason which added former Sabre standout Alex Tuch.
Buffalo, who won the Atlantic Division last season and came within a goal of the Eastern Conference Final, are below .500 at 8-9-4 at their quarter mark in the season, and on pace for just 80 points this season.
The Sabres rank fourth-worst in the East in terms of offense so far this season, and after getting burned against the talented Devils and Lightning, the Capitals will need to refocus defensively and limit Buffalo's chances.
Tuch has been a terrific addition to the Capitals - and certainly hurts the Sabres' offense after his departure - with 12 goals so far in 19 games, along with 5 game-winning goals.
The two teams met back on October 24 in Washington, with Tuch scoring the game-winner in overtime against his former mates in a 4-3 decision, with Tuch and Strome getting 2 goals apiece for Washington.
But the Capitals are just 4-5-0 since the win, and the Sabres are 4-5-1 since the loss.
Tuch and Ryan Leonard scored in the 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay Tuesday, with the young Capital being second on the team in goals with 8.
Alex Ovechkin is now officially tied for the longest goal-scoring drought in his long career, with his lone tally this season coming back on October 11 against Seattle - a span of 14 games. Ovechkin also is an assist shy of moving into the franchise lead in helpers, one of the few Washington offensive categories he doesn't own outright.
On the Buffalo side, Tage Thompson leads the team with 13 goals and 23 points, but after Jack Quinn (9 goals), there are no other Sabres with more than 4 goals, while Washington has 6 with 5 or more.
In net, both Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren haven't been able to deal with the good chances their defense is giving up, with Thompson having a .885 save percentage and Lindgren with an .867, with both goalies taking at least a loss in this current skid.
Buffalo's three netminders also have save percentages below .900, the best being Alex Lyon with an .897 in 3 games (0-2-1). Colten Ellis (.873) and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (.867) not being able to erase Sabre mistakes so far this season.
Both teams need a win badly to try and turn their seasons around, and while it's not even Thanksgiving yet, both will need to prevent sliding further down the standings.
The Capitals are playing three straight Atlantic Division opponents, with a stop in Boston Saturday, while the Sabres are on the second game of a four-game road trip through Washington and Florida.
The two teams will wrap up their season series on March 18 in Western New York, in what will be Alex Ovechkin's last visit to Buffalo.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy