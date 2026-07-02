Boone Jenner Excited For Fresh Start, Chance To Contend With Capitals: 'All In To Win'
The 33-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Capitals to open free agency.
Boone Jenner had been keeping track of the Washington Capitals' busy offseason.
As he prepared to hit free agency himself for the first time, he was doing his due diligence, taking note of what moves teams were making and where he may fit. He felt the Capitals had put themselves in a strong position with their big-name acquisitions, and hoped when July 1 came around, he could be a part of it.
Then, his phone rang, and everything fell into place as he signed a four-year deal with the Capitals.
"We were thrilled. Obviously went through the whole process, but just kept going back to Washington and thought it'd be the best fit," Jenner said. "The team that's there, as you can tell, they're all in to win, and that's really exciting for me in the point of my career that I'm at."
Jenner's move to D.C. put an end to his 13-year tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he wore the "C" for five seasons and had three 20-goal campaigns. In 67 games last season, he had 13 goals and 25 assists for 38 points, and also
Ultimately, though, he felt he needed a fresh start.
"It was just time to go try something new. Like I said, never been in this spot, and when I did get the call from Washington, it really excited me and just felt like it was the right move," Jenner said.
Jenner's already well-versed in his new team, being added immediately to the group chat while being familiar with former Jackets teammate Pierre-Luc Dubois and fellow newcomer Jordan Kyrou, whom Jenner trained with back in London.
The 33-year-old knows that he's joining a deep forward group, consisting of new adds in Kyrou and Alex Tuch, as well as the return of captain Alex Ovechkin, who decided to continue his NHL career and signed a one-year extension on Wednesday.
That said, he's ready to bring his two-way play, versatility, physicality and grit to the mix. Not only can he score, but he's also a heavy hitter who can win draws, block shots and kill penalties. He also hopes to be a mentor to the younger Capitals coming up through the ranks.
"My game stems on hard work and competitiveness... I'm going to try to be myself and what I've always brought," Jenner said. "I think I can chip in on both sides of the puck, and I'm just going to keep doing what's made me successful so far in my career.
"(The roster's) a good mix with the veterans and some young guys really coming up and really starting to find themselves in the league," he added. "Obviously me and what I've done in my career, I think i can help those guys come along as well."
Given the team's depth up front, Jenner figures to draw in as a bottom-6 checking forward, as well as be first over the boards on the penalty kill.
Ultimately, he's willing to do whatever it takes, and hopes it'll lead him to a legitimate shot at a Stanley Cup.
"I'll do anything that's best for the team," Jenner said, adding, "I think the versatility that i can bring can be valuable up and down the lineup, so I'm just looking forward to getting there. at the end of the day, I'll do anything the team needs or asks of me, and I'm going to do that (with) my work ethic and compete style. The rest takes care of itself."