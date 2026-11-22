Washington Capitals
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Nov 22, 2026 2:50 AMPublished Nov 22, 2026 2:50 AM
Updated Nov 22, 2026 4:11 AM
While Washington had a better start in Boston, the defensive lapses returned in the second as Elias Lindholm had a 4-goal game to beat the Caps 7-5.
The Washington Capitals had lost 4 in a row coming into Saturday's game in Boston. The Bruins had lost 3 in a row at TD Garden.
Something had to give with the two struggling teams, and what unfolded was a wild rollercoaster of a hockey game as the two teams traded scores and when the dust settled, it was the Bruins who ended their home skid with a 7-5 win over the Caps powered by Elias Lindholm's 4-goal game as Washington's defense and goaltending continues to allow goals.
“We can score goals and create things and we've got good offensive players, but at the end of the day, I've said this from day one of training camp - If you cannot defend in this league, you will never win,” Carbery said. “It's a fact. And so if we can't defend, not only can you not win come April and May, you're not gonna win in the regular season.”
The game was so filled with goals Bruins fans forgot to throw hats after Lindholm's 3rd goal, but got another chance to toss them anyways for his 4th with 15:53 to play.
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Washington now has allowed 5 goals or more in each of their last 5 games totaling 30 allowed, while Boston scored more goals in 2 periods than in their entire 3-game home losing streak.
It's the Capitals' longest losing streak since January 2024, and the first time Washington has allowed 5 or more goals in each of 5 straight losses since they opened the 1993-94 season with 6 straight defeats - allowing 30 goals in their first 5.
The defensive rut had players questioning how much to put into the team’s attack.
“I honestly think the scoring's not the problem,”Dylan Strome said. “Like, it seems like we're scoring enough goals. to win usually.
“We’re getting to the net, making good plays. Our power play's clicking a little bit better, than it has been in the past, but at the same time, it doesn't even matter because we're giving up 6 goals, you know, in regulation. plus an empty netter.
“So, I mean, 5, 6, 7 goals a game against is not going to make the cut, get it done and we're doing good things offensively, but we're also sacrificing offense for defense and that never works that well, especially in NHL.”
Tom Wilson and Alex Tuch helped stake the Caps to a lead after 20, but Washington allowed 3 goals on 6 shots in the first 9 minutes of the second to fall behind, but then Pierre-Luc Dubois and Strome scored less than 3 minutes apart to tie the contest.
But Lindholm got his hat trick for the game-winner late in the second - minus hats from the home fans - with a goal through traffic, as the Bruins generating traffic in front led to a rough outing for Charlie Lindgren.
With the loss, the Capitals fall below .500 for the first time this season - and the latest into a season they have been below .500 since 2022-23 before Spencer Carbery took over as coach that summer.
“You know, the good is good, but, you know, what's not winning those games,” Wilson said. “So we gotta find a way to do the little things, to be there for each other, a little bit more, to help our goalies out a little bit more, to defend a little bit harder, and we're just giving up too many goals.
“We’re gonna get through this as a group. We got a great group in here. You know, there's no panic in the room. We believe in this group, but we gotta do little things for each other, come together as a team.”
Armed with a 4-game losing skid, Carbery changed up his 20-man roster, bringing in Ivan Miroshnichenko and Justin Holl, and sitting Anthony Beauvillier for the first time this season, along with Timothy Liljegren.
Washington, who fell behind 3-0 in their last two games within the first 14 minutes, managed to avoid falling into that hole again - at least temporarily - for the third game in a row and got a first period they needed.
The Capitals even broke out in front for the first time in three games, as Wilson notched his 3rd of a season with a long shot from the top of the circle that eluded Jeremy Swayman 8:03 in.
Boston got a power-play chance under 5 minutes later and took full advantage, scoring just 5 seconds in as Lindholm tipped a David Pastrnak shot past Charlie Lindgren.
However, Boston's second power play chance 2 minutes later led to Alex Tuch's 14th goal of the year, as he broke in on Swayman and gave Washington a 2-1 lead with 4:02 left in the frame.
The Bruins tied it back up with more traffic in front 2:01 into the second, as Pastrnak struck with a goal past Lindgren in traffic.
Boston got their first lead just under 5 minutes later when Charlie McAvoy's shot was tipped past Lindgren, then doubled their lead with just under 9 minutes gone in the second.
Dubois brought the Caps back within one with a power-play goal with 9:10 left in the period, then Strome nearly tied the game before corralling a loose puck and beating Swayman for the actual equalizer with 5:52 left in the period.
Boston got the lead with another shot through traffic with 1:36 left in the second, as Lindholm completed his hat trick.
While there were no hats after the 3rd, Lindholm tipped a shot past Lindgren with 15:53 to play to allow fans who missed the previous goal to flip their headwear.
Jakob Chychrun cut the lead to 6-5 with a goal on a two-man advantage late, but the Bruins added an empty-netter to seal the Caps’ fate.
Boston created chaos in front of the Washingon net and cashed in with 7 goals.
“I mean, a couple of those were, you know, crazy deflections going up in the air and dropping in. I mean I said it last game, we're being tested right now, and we got to continue to fight,” Chychrun said. “I think just continuing to be aware of when the puck goes low to high, we see how teams do it to us.
“Like, when we get it at the point, you know, we talk about it - prison rules for these other teams. They're boxing our guys out outside the dots and just not letting us get to the interior. I think we need to have a little bit more of that attitude as well.”
“Those are harmless shots from the outside, but when you have traffic and when you have people that are tipping those pucks, it become dangerous,” Carbery said. “And, you know, there's probably 30 of those a game for teams when you watch NHL games, sifters from the point. They go, wide, they had shin pads.
“We gotta do a better job getting in that shot lane. We gotta not let that shot get through to the net. We gotta do a better job of boxing out and keeping people off of Chucky and Logan.”
The Capitals next play a two-game homestand sandwiched around the Thanksgiving holiday, hosting the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday and the Florida Panthers Friday before 7 of their next 8 are on the road, beginning Saturday in St. Louis.
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