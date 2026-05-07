Capitals Ink Forward Prospect Petr Sikora To Entry-Level Contract

The Capitals rewarded the 2024 sixth-rounder on Thursday.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals put pen to paper for prospect Petr Sikora on Thursday, inking the forward to his three-year, entry-level contract.
The 2024 sixth-round pick's deal carries an average annual value of $995,000.
Sikora, who was taken 178th overall two years ago, has seen his game grow immensely over time.
In his post-draft year, he busted out on the scene with a strong World Juniors showing, getting under Canada's skin to capture bronze while picking up 15 points in 34 games playing against grown men in the Czech Extraliga, the top flight in Czechia.
This season, he was limited to just 24 games with HC Oceláři Třine, but made his impact, playing with grit and intensity. He had three goals and six assists for nine points, and led all skaters 25 and younger in assists and points and ranked second in goals.
Sikora also added two points in 10 playoff games, and had six points in four games with the Maxa liga's HC Frýdek-Místek.
The 6-foot, 194-pound forward is hard on the forecheck and takes good care of the puck, and plays a physical game where he battles hard for every puck. His skating's also improved immensely, and over the past couple of camps for D.C., he's done what he can to stand out.
It's his hunger and drive that makes him a top competitor, and that's what he's looking to continue bringing to the table after earning his ELC.
"I just want to play more," Sikora said last July, adding, "Be on the ice more and improve myself."
Sikora's contract comes after the team signed Theodor Niederbach to a one-yeare deal earlier in the morning.