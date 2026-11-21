Washington Capitals
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Nov 21, 2026 12:00 AMPublished Nov 21, 2026 12:00 AM
November has not been kind to the Capitals, and now they head to Massachusetts to try and right their ship before Thanksgiving.
The Washington Capitals are playing arguably their worst hockey since Spencer Carbery took over the team 4 years ago, and now need to get a win to avoid a couple of dubious distinctions on Saturday in Boston.
Washington currently stands at 10-10-0 so far as they hit the quarter mark of the season against the Bruins, and the Capitals haven't been below .500 since the first game of the 2025-26 season, and not below that mark after 20 games since the 2022-23 season, when they finished with 2 more regulation losses than wins in the last year of Peter Laviolette as coach - and just before Carbery took over.
The Capitals have allowed 23 goals in their last 4 games, allowing at least 5 goals in each contest, the latest being a 6-3 setback to the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night. The last time Washington allowed 23 goals in 4 games was back in January 2019, and the last time the team lost 4 in a row allowing 5 or more in each setback was during Alex Ovechkin's rookie season in February 2006.
The Bruins haven't been doing so well themselves as of late, as they hold a 3-game losing skid at home and managed to be outscored in those games by a total 14-4, but Boston did manage to snap their overall losing streak Wednesday with a win in Detroit.
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Washington went 0-2-1 against Boston last season, scoring just 4 goals in the 3 games, with the lone point coming in a shootout loss at Capital One Arena in March. Last year's lone visit to TD Garden came right after the team traded Nic Dowd and John Carlson at the deadline, and produced a rather listless effort in a 3-1 loss.
Boston is currently in the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with a 14-7-1 overall mark, but also the Bruins are just 5-5-0 in their last 10.
David Pastrnak continues to be the engine that drives the Boston offense, leading the team in both goals (10) and assists (18). No other Bruin has as many points as he has assists, and while James Hagens was having a nice rookie campaign, his being out with an injury has hampered the Boston attack the last 2 weeks.
Boston's goaltending has been good so far this year, with Jeremy Swayman posting a .908 save percentage, and his backup Michael DiPietro being even better with a .923 percentage.
Washington is led in offense by former Boston College product Alex Tuch, who scored his team-leading 13th goal against the Sabres Thursday. Another former Eagle in Ryan Leonard is second on the team in points, as he scored his 9th against Buffalo and also has 7 assists.
Another Boston-area college product, Cole Hutson out of Boston University, has 5 goals and 10 assists to lead the league in rookie scoring.
But leaky defense and the goaltending not being able to erase mistakes has cost the Caps dearly, as Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren have save percentages below .880, hardly what a team with Stanley Cup hopes needs.
Washington desperately wants a win to snap their longest skid since last January, as well as the worst stretch in two decades for the Caps. While Boston's situation isn't quite as dire, clearly they would like to put on a better show for the fans on Causeway Street than they have in the past few games.
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