Washington currently stands at 10-10-0 so far as they hit the quarter mark of the season against the Bruins, and the Capitals haven't been below .500 since the first game of the 2025-26 season, and not below that mark after 20 games since the 2022-23 season, when they finished with 2 more regulation losses than wins in the last year of Peter Laviolette as coach - and just before Carbery took over.