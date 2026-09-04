Capitals Notebook: Informal Skates Continue To Ramp Up, MacDonald Joins Mix, Niederbach Impressions

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals continue to tune up for the upcoming season ahead of the official start of training camp with informal skates, which continue to grow in size and scheduled work.
Dylan Strome and Pierre-Luc Dubois continue to lead the sessions, which start with skills work featuring coach Kenny McCudden and end with offensive zone battles, a small-area scrimmage and finally, skate tetsting.
Jacob MacDonald, who signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Capitals earlier this offseason, officially joined the group on Friday. He will wear No. 2 up with D.C., and is expected to be a key addition for the Hershey Bears blue line.
Meanwhile, newcomer and right-handed center Theodor Niederbach skated for the second straight day, as did brothers Ilya and Aliaksei Protas. Eriks Mateiko, who was at the NHL/NHLPA Player Orientation Program with Lynden Lakvoic, Terik Parascak and Petr Sikora, returned to the ice on Friday.
The Capitals signed Niederbach, who was originally a second-round pick for the Detroit Red Wings in 2020, to a one-year, two-way deal earlier this offseason. He is coming off a strong season in the SHL with Frolunda HC, where he had 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points in 52 games.
Niederbach looked strong at Friday's informal skate, moving his feet well and showcasing his vision and passing ability. He's also gritty, plays bigger than his size and can get to the open space and high-danger areas. As players took part in skate testing to close out the informal skate, the 24-year-old stood out with his speed.
He'll likely play a pivotal role down in Hershey, but could be a call-up option and young prospect to keep an eye on.
Another standout: Ilya Protas. It's easy to see that he's been working on his skating, and also appears to have added to his 6-foot-6 frame. He was using his strength and smarts to take control during the small-area scrimmage, and fit right in as he looks to make a seamless full-time jump to the NHL.