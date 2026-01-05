Capitals Notebook: Protas Out, McIlrath In & Lindgren Starts vs. Ducks

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will be shorthanded against the Anaheim Ducks, as Aliaksei Protas and Tom Wilson are both out with day-to-day lower-body injuries.

Protas took morning skate and was initially listed as a game-time decision after taking part in the team's morning skate. The 24-year-old was hurt on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators after being taken down hard into the boards by Artem Zub. This is the second game he will miss.

Tom Wilson will not play as the Capitals forward is officially listed as day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tom Wilson Listed As Day-To-Day As Capitals Dodge Bullet

The Capitals don't expect Tom Wilson to be out long-term.

Washington will run with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against Anaheim.

On the blue line, Dylan McIlrath will draw into the mix, providing the team with a physical presence. The last time Washington and Anaheim faced off, Ryan Leonard was left bloodied and hurt on a high hit from Jacob Trouba.

Charlie Lindgren will get the start against the Ducks. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.