Capitals Notebook: Sourdif 'Hopeful' To Play vs. Blackhawks, Along With Handful Of Game-Time Decisions

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals are waiting until warmups to see exactly how their lineup will pan out against the Chicago Blackhawks, as the team is waiting on a few game-time decisions.

Justin Sourdif, who missed morning skate, is "hopeful" to play and is expected to be good to go, though the team is waiting on other names.

"We've got a few game-times, we'll know more tonight," coach Spencer Carbery said.

Logan Thompson will get the start against Chicago, who is 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois Skating Again, Capitals Forward Takes Critical Step Forward In Recovery

The Capitals saw Pierre-Luc Dubois take a big step forward in his recovery.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.