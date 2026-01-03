    • Powered by Roundtable

    Capitals Notebook: Sourdif 'Hopeful' To Play vs. Blackhawks, Along With Handful Of Game-Time Decisions

    Sammi Silber
    Jan 3, 2026, 20:23
    The Capitals will have to wait until warmups to see how their lineup pans out against the Blackhawks.

    WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals are waiting until warmups to see exactly how their lineup will pan out against the Chicago Blackhawks, as the team is waiting on a few game-time decisions.

    Justin Sourdif, who missed morning skate, is "hopeful" to play and is expected to be good to go, though the team is waiting on other names.

    "We've got a few game-times, we'll know more tonight," coach Spencer Carbery said.

    Logan Thompson will get the start against Chicago, who is 2-7-1 in its last 10 games. 

    Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.