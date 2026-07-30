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Capitals' Tom Wilson & Justin Sourdif Back On Ice Training, Cole Hutson & Andrew Cristall Take Part In Rookie Showcase

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Sammi Silber
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Updated Jul 30, 2026, 01:56

The Washington Capitals are keeping busy this offseason, as Tom Wilson and Justin Sourdif are back on the ice and skating while Cole Hutson and Andrew Cristall took part in the NHLPA Rookie Showcase in Chicago, where Wilson also made a cameo.

Wilson is back home in Ontario for the offseason, where he is training with Matt Nichol and Paragenix Systems on and off the ice. He was back on the ice on Tuesday,w here he worked with coach Alex Kot on puck protection and other drills.

The 34-year-old attended NHLPA Executive Board meetings in Toronto last week and stopped by the Rookie Showcase to speak with top prospects in Chicago this week, too.

In addition to Wilson, Justin Sourdif also got back on the ice in Alberta, where he's training with Travis Konecny, among others, with coach Brody Sutter and Sutter Skills Development. Sourdif, coming off his rookie NHL campaign, was working on touches and play behind the net.

A number of Washington's players are expected to make their way back to D.C. in the coming weeks for captain's skates ahead of the start of training camp in September.

Two other Capitals also hit the ice on Wednesday, with Andrew Cristall and Cole Hutson taking part in the NHLPA Rookie Showcase. There, they skated in their full Washington set-ups and posed for trading card photos, and also did media.

Hutson mentioned that he is looking forward to the upcoming season, and also noted that he will be finishing up his degree next summer. Cristall, meanwhile, believes Hutson could very well win the Calder.

Washington Capitals rookie Cole Hutson got quite the endorsement for the Calder Trophy at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase
thehockeynews.comPorter Martone, Among Other Prospects, Predicts Cole Hutson Will Win Calder TrophyWashington Capitals rookie Cole Hutson got quite the endorsement for the Calder Trophy at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase
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