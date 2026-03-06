Capitals Trade John Carlson To Ducks

The Washington Capitals have traded defenseman John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for draft picks, the team announced on Friday.
Washington receives a conditional first-round pick in either 2026 or 2027, and a 2027 third-round selection in return for the 35-year-old blueliner. If Anaheim doesn't qualify for the playoffs, it can retain its 2026 first-round pick and transfer its 2027 first-round pick instead.
No salary is being retained in the deal.
Carlson, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, had spent all 17 years of his career in D.C.
“Since joining our organization 17 years ago, John Carlson has exemplified what it means to be a Washington Capital every day,” general manager Chris Patrick said. “John’s determination, leadership, persistence and skill helped our franchise reach new heights and cemented him as a cornerstone and one of the greatest players in Capitals history. His contributions to our organization and the Washington, D.C., community both on and off the ice have been immeasurable. We are incredibly grateful for everything John has given to our team and wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward with Anaheim.”
Carlson is the second big move that the Capitals have made ahead of Friday's deadline, as they traded Nic Dowd to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in exchange for picks and goaltending prospect Jesper Vikman.
Washington is taking a sellers' approach as it sits four points out of playoff position, and has now parted ways with two top veterans, contributors and leaders in the room.
Through 55 games this season, Carlson has 10 goals and 36 assists for 46 points, along with a plus/minus rating of plus-11.
Carlson is the franchise's all-time leading scorer among defensemen, and was one of the team's alternate captains. Through 1,143 career games in the District, he scored 166 goals and added 605 assists for 771 points.
The NHL Trade Deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.