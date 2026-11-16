Washington Capitals
447 Members•4,011 Posts
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 3:14 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 3:14 PM
The Washington Capitals' AHL affiliate sits at second in the Atlantic Division, but just one point back with two games in-hand after defeating first place Charlotte on Sunday.
The Hershey Bears have had an up-and-down start to November, but the Washington Capitals' AHL affiliate closed out the first half of the month with consecutive wins at GIANT Center.
Hershey went 4-3-0-0 through its first seven games of November, improving to 10-6-0-0 on the season following Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Charlotte Checkers.
Several players have stood out during the stretch, including Jonny Brodzinski, Andrew Cristall and Petr Sikora.
Here's a look at Hershey's recent results and the players making an impact.
Related stories
Recent results
The Bears opened November with a 5-0 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Nov. 1, despite outshooting their rivals 43-16. Hershey was unable to solve goaltender Taylor Gauthier, who stopped all 43 shots.
Hershey rebounded Wednesday, Nov. 4, with a 4-1 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack. Josh Dunne, Louie Belpedio and Alex Suzdalev scored as the Bears went 2-for-2 on the power play and killed all four Hartford opportunities.
The Bears then split a two-game road series against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Brodzinski scored twice in the first period of a 4-2 loss on Nov. 6 before Hershey responded with a 6-1 win the following night. Sikora scored twice in the victory, while Brodzinski, Cristall, Dalton Smith and Ryan Chesley also found the net.
Hershey returned home Nov. 11 for a 4-1 loss to the Hamilton Hammers, with Bogdan Trineyev scoring the Bears' lone goal.
The Bears then overcame a 3-1 third-period deficit Friday against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, with Spencer Smallman and Belpedio scoring to force overtime. Dunne secured the 4-3 victory with his third game-winning goal of the season.
On Sunday, Brodzinski recorded a natural hat trick in the second period to lead Hershey to a 4-3 win over Charlotte. Cal Petersen made 26 saves for his second consecutive victory.
Standout performers
Jonny Brodzinski — Forward
Brodzinski has been one of Hershey's leading offensive contributors this season, with his performance against Charlotte providing the highlight of November.
The 33-year-old scored three consecutive goals in the second period Sunday, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 advantage.
It was Brodzinski's third career AHL hat trick and his first with Hershey, bringing him to eight goals on the season.
Andrew Cristall — Forward
Cristall has continued to contribute offensively in his second professional season, particularly as a playmaker.
The 21-year-old scored his first goal of the season against Springfield on Nov. 7 and assisted on Smallman's goal against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Cristall added two assists on Brodzinski's goals Sunday, continuing his productive start to the season.
Petr Sikora — Forward
Sikora has also made an impact during his first AHL season.
The 19-year-old scored twice in Hershey's 6-1 win over Springfield, including a shorthanded goal in the second period.
The performance brought Sikora to five goals on the season, tying him for the team lead at the time.
Capitals connections
Defenseman Dylan McIlrath returned to Hershey in early November after appearing in four games with Washington this season.
McIlrath, who captained Hershey to consecutive Calder Cup championships in 2023 and 2024, made his season debut with the Bears against Hartford on Nov. 4.
What's next
The Bears return to action Friday, Nov. 20, hosting the Rochester Americans at GIANT Center.
Hershey will then visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Nov. 21 before another meeting with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Nov. 25 and close out the month with a back-to-back on the road against Charlotte Nov. 27-28.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy