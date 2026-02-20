Martin Fehervary Picks Up Two Assists, Slovakia To Play Finland For Bronze After Loss To USA

The Capitals defenseman picked up two helpers against the U.S.
The Washington Capitals will see all three of their representatives at the 2026 Winter Olympics play in medal games in Milan, and Martin Fehervary will be going for a bronze medal after Slovakia fell to Team USA, 6-2, in the semifinal on Friday.
Fehervary picked up two assists and four penalty minutes, along with one shot and an even plus/minus n the loss. He has three assists and leads the Slovaks in average ice time per game so far through the tournament. This is his first Olympics, which he's made the most playing on a top shutdown pairing with Simon Nemec.
The 26-year-old will get his chance at bronze on Saturday against Finland at 2:40 p.m. ET, while his Capitals teammates in Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson will try and help Canada to gold against the U.S. on Sunday at 8:10 a.m. ET.