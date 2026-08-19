NHL 27 Player Ratings: Thompson Among Top 5 Goalies, Where Chychrun Ranks Among Top Defensemen

Electronic Arts continued to release its player ratings in NHL 27, and the Washington Capitals are getting some recognition, specifically between the pipes.
Logan Thompson earned a big boost in his rankings, going from an 86 overall to a 90 overall and ranking No. 5 among all goalies in the game. Speed is his top asset at a 93. He's also the 47th highest rated player in the game and leads the Capitals roster.
The 28-year-old was tied with Andrei Vasilevskiy, the highest-ranked goalie in the game, for first in save percentage (.912) last season among goalies with at least 46 games played. His 31 wins were also the fifth-most in the NHL, and he had the third-most saves (1,447) while facing the third-most shots (1,587) league-wide.
Meanwhile, on defense, Jakob Chychrun also earned a bump, moving from an 87 overall to 89 overall. However, despite his career year and leading all defensemen in goals in 2025-26, he is not ranked among the top-10 left-handed defensemen. He sits 12th behind Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson.
Chychrun, 28, posted a career-high 26 goals and 34 assists for 60 points in 80 games, while taking on more responsibility following the John Carlson trade. He's expected to play an even bigger role this season while working with Cole Hutson to bring more offense to the blue line.
Behind Chychrun, Martin Fehervary is the next highest-ranked defenseman on the roster at 86 overall, the same rating he had last year. Rasmus Sandin sits at 85, and Matt Roy at 84.
Here are the top 10 rankings among defensive players:
The defensive ratings come out a day after the NHL released its top rankings for forwards; Alex Ovechkin shifted down to an 89 overall, while Tom Wilson and Alex Tuch are next at 88.