Ovechkin Says He Wants To 'Be Better,' Bring Energy To Capitals As He Returns For Another Year

The Capitals captain believe she still has more to give going into his 22nd NHL season.
Despite another milestone season where he led the Washington Capitals in scoring and hit 1,000 combined regular season and playoff goals, Alex Ovechkin feels he still has more to give.
Ovechkin said as much on Monday, when he discussed his decision to sign a one-year extension and return for what will be his 22nd NHL season.
"For me, if I'm coming back, I have to be better," Ovechkin said when asked about his role.
The captain is coming off a pivotal year where he led Washington in scoring with 32 goals and 64 points. It marked the record 20th time Ovechkin has recorded at least 30 goals in a season, while he also tied Gordie Howe with the most 25-goal seasons in league history.
That said, there were instances this past season where he struggled and went games without goals, while also struggling to find consistency with the likes of usual linemates Dylan Strome and Anthony Beauvillier. All the while, the Capitals fell just short of a playoff berth.
"Probably it’s my responsibility to be better to do something out there differently than I did something that helps ‘Stromer’ or ‘Beau’ or somebody who play with me to get them better," Ovechkin said at season's end.
Ovechkin, who turns 41 in September, will have some more scoring help up front, with Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou and Boone Jenner joining the fold in what's been a blockbuster offseason for Washington.
"I'm very excited for our team, for fans as well, because on paper, you can see our team is one of the best teams," Ovechkin said. "Now we have to work for Stanley Cup, for playoffs first of all, then the Stanley Cup. We're going to do our best to prove that all the moves, the signings that we did is gonna work."
That said, he's had talks with Spencer Carbery, Chris Patrick and Brian MacLellan about what his role will be as the regular season expands to 84 games, and he plans to show he can still be a top contributor.
On Friday, Carbery noted how the team's forward depth now allows for a more even distribution of lines, meaning less minutes and better utilization of players in different situations — Ovechkin included.
He also endorsed Ovechkin's ability to continue making an impact on and off the ice.
"He can still continue to defy odds and be a very productive, good NHL player for the Washington Capitals, and help us win a lot of hockey games," Carbery said. "That's the way I see it going, and then continue to be the leader that he's been through his career as our captain and continue to help a winning team and young players inside of that continue to grow their game."
Patrick also agreed that there's more balance after the team's busy offseason, and said that Ovechkin provides added versatility to the mix.
"We have a pretty balanced team, so he can — like a lot of our players — move up and down the lineup as Carbs sees fit and how he wants to use the lines and deploy the lines on a given night," Patrick said. "Obviously the power-play piece as well, where Alex has proven time and again he's an effective player. It's hard to say he's going to playing with this guy on this line for 84 games, but I certainly think he gives us a lot of options."
Ovechkin is vacationing in Turkey, but has been staying in shape with daily trips to the gym and beach volleyball. He'll return to Russia soon to begin preparing for the upcoming season with longtime trainer Pavel Burlachenko in what's a bit of a different-looking summer.
Then, he'll fly back to D.C. for training camp in September, and run it all back as he looks to not only help his team live up to expectations as a contender, but prove he still has more to give — which may just fuel him to come back for another year after this.
For now, though, he's taking it one day at a time.
"I know I can still play and bring energy to the locker room, energy on the ice and give (results), what I can give," he added.