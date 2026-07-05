How The Capitals Are Emerging As A Desired Destination For Top Names: 'Players Want To Come Play In D.C.'

The Capitals are a popular landing spot amid an impressive offseason.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — Amid the myriad of Washington Capitals offseason adds, there's been a common theme.
From Alex Tuch to Jordan Kyrou to Boone Jenner to Vincent Desharnais, Washington's newest additions all cited D.C. not only being a perfect fit, but also being a desired landing spot.
"Players want to come play in D.C., and that's pretty cool," coach Spencer Carbery explained. "You got 31 (other) markets to choose from, some tax-free states... and players that are really, really good in the league want to come here and want to live in this community, want to play for this organization."
Tuch, who signed an eight-year contract in a sign-and-trade to come to Washington from the Buffalo Sabres, explained why.
Washington, first and foremost, is entering a pivotal time as a franchise.
As Alex Ovechkin returns for another season — which could be his last — the team is seeing a balance between a veteran core and a rising youth movement headlined by the likes of Ryan Leonard, Cole Hutson, Justin Sourdif and Ilya Protas. All the while, as they keep the post-Ovechkin era in mind, the Capitals aren't a team in transition, but a group looking to win now and remain competitive.
That was just one aspect that drew Tuch to the District.
"I wanted to go to a team that is going to be super competitive for a very long time, because I think I'm in the prime of my career," Tuch said, adding, "This is an opportunity that I couldn't pass up."
The same goes for Boone Jenner, who signed a four-year deal after spending the first part of his career with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The 33-year-old veteran is ready to play any role, and is looking forward to being part of a group that is looking to make a deep run.
"I thought it'd be the best fit, and the team that's there, as you can tell, they're all in to win," Jenner said. "That's really exciting for me at this point of my career."
Washington, in turn, also earned a respectable reputation across the league.
Players often spread word about the tight-knit locker room, community and culture, and Carbery himself also plays a role in that, having established himself as a coach that helps players hit their strides and find success and consistency.
It's something that Desharnais, who signed a four-year deal to open free agency, said he heard from good friends in Brandon Duhaime and Anthony Beauvillier.
"I haven't heard many bad things about Washington in terms of the organization, the way they treat their players, the city... Every time that we would talk after games, (Duhaime) would tell me how much he loved it in Washington... it was a no-brainer for me, it was really hard to say no," Desharnais said.
And finally, as is the case for several players who have landed in D.C., feeling wanted also plays a big role.
It was a factor that brought Dylan Strome, now the team's top center, to the District years ago, and is still in affect for several newcomers.
For Kyrou, who waved his no-trade clause to come to Washington, it was easier to accept a deal and long-term commitment to the city with the organization showing a desire for him to come in and play his game.
"I think they were really pushing for me, for me, and it's nice seeing a team really, really want me," Kyrou said. "It just makes me excited."
Desharnais had a similar sentiment.
Having moved around quite a bit in his career, the 30-year-old blueliner was, at times, tasked with playing a different style than what he was used to; Washington, of course, wants him to simply play his game.
"I wanted to go to a team that wanted me for the role that I can bring. I don't want to be someone I'm not, and I love that," Desharnais said.
It's all come together to help general manager Chris Patrick assemble an impressive group, but at the same time, it's also created a team where players are committed for the long haul.
That in itself is the most important thing for Patrick.
"It speaks to a lot of things. It speaks to our group that guys from the outside that have 100 percent control on where they go see our group and say, 'I want to be part of that, because I think they're a good group to be around and they got a chance to win and contend and try to win the Stanley Cup,'" Patrick said, adding, "The great atmosphere, that's a huge thing too... all those factors come into play fro these guys and I think it's huge for putting us in a good position to get guys like that."