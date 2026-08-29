Projecting Alex Ovechkin's Numbers, Role & Expectations Going Into His 22nd Season With Capitals

"He can still continue to defy odds and be a very productive, good NHL player for the Washington Capitals and help us win a lot of hockey games," coach Spencer Carbery said of Ovechkin. "That's the way that I see it going. And then also continue to be the leader that he's been through his career as our captain and continue to help a winning team — hopefully a playoff team — and young players inside of that continue to grow their game and develop and get to the next level."