The Capitals' Blockbuster Summer Wasn't Just About Making A Splash. It Was About Finally FInding Balance

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery is — in a way — looking forward to seeing some of his stars' minutes come down.
It isn't a demotion or a negative; instead, it's a result of much-needed depth for the team following a blockbuster offseason.
"We're going to be able to rely on all four lines way more consistently. I think people's minutes will come down, which I don't think is a bad thing," Carbery explained, adding, "If (someone like Tom Wilson) can come down to 16 (minutes), how much more effective do you make his minutes on the penalty kill, getting to a loose puck tog et it out of the zone... it's going to help our whole group."
Washington made it a point to add more speed and scoring on the forward lines, bringing in the likes of Jordan Kyrou and Alex Tuch.
Both of those additions alone made a world of a difference for Carbery, who feels they'll mesh well with the group's identity up front.
"Jordan's a game-breaker with the puck, has an ability to break you down with his speed, with his puck skills. He's extremely, extremely dynamic, so to have that on the wing now, imagine playing him with (Aliaksei Protas) and (Pierre-Luc) Dubois, and now you've got two guys that are big, physical, get to the inside, Jordan's making plays off of entries, breaking guys down in-zone, and you've got these two big heavy guys, it's a good complement.
"Alex (Tuch), I think, he's kind of the hybrid. He's a great example of our whole forward group, he's got all the tools. He's got speed, size, physicality, plays power play and penalty kill. He's an every-situation guy for us."
Meanwhile, Boone Jenner signed a four-year contract on the opening day of free agency, providing the team with another scoring option on the left side and is one of the more versatile forwards capable of playing multiple roles and moving up and down the lineup.
"He's a perfect fit for our group... he's going to be a great guy that drives our group from a competitiveness standpoint, physically doing everything he can to help the team," Carbery added.
That, combined with the rise of young stars like Justin Sourdif, Ryan Leonard and incoming rookie Ilya Protas, give the Capitals several scoring options at 5-on-5. Meanwhile, they can also bolster special teams.
Carbery has already started to brainstorm different possible line combinations, though he'll have to wait until training camp to see how they gel on the ice.
That said, though, Washington is confident in where its roster stands, and for the first time in a while, the team feels it has balance across the board.
For general manager Chris Patrick, that was the goal, while it also takes the pressure off players like Alex Ovechkin, who led the team in scoring at 40 last season, to carry most of the offense.
"This team has been built to be a very balanced team, (we have) four lines that can all be threatening to score, four lines that can defend. We got four centers that can all make plays," Patrick explained, adding, "We talked about some the acquisitions we made and how many 20 and 30-goal scorers (we got) and the greatest goal scorer of all time (coming back), it really melds into our lineup very well and it gives Carbs a lot of options."