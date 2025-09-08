Tom Wilson, Anthony Beauvillier & More Join Growing Capitals Informal Skates; Alex Ovechkin Returns Soon

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The start of the season is starting to feel more and more real for the Washington Capitals, who saw their informal skate group grow exponentially on Monday.

Tom Wilson returned to town, along with Anthony Beauvillier, fresh of his two-year contract extension this summer, Brandon Duhaime, Hendrix Lapierre, Ethen Frank, Declan Chisholm and more.

Wilson showed good chemistry with Ryan Leonard as the group, which consisted of Dylan Strome, Dylan McIlrath, Nic Dowd, John Carlson, Martin Fehervary (who is progressing well in his recovery), Trevor van Riemsdyk and more roster players.

Ryan Leonard Taking 'Big Steps' Forward, Ready To Contribute & 'Play Free' For Capitals In True Rookie Year

ARLINGTON, V.A. — After a whirlwind of a start to his NHL career, Ryan Leonard is looking forward to getting the true rookie experience this year with the Washington Capitals — and he's ready to make the most of it.

Louie Belpedio, who signed a two-way deal this offseason, also joined the mix, and prospects Ilya Protas, Alexander Suzdalev and Eriks Mateiko got some off-ice work in.

Alex Ovechkin, who flew back to the United States on Sunday, did not skate but is expected to be on the ice in the coming days.