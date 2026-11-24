Washington Capitals
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Nov 24, 2026 4:41 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 4:41 PM
Updated Nov 24, 2026 4:50 PM
With 21 games under their belt, the Capitals find themselves trending in the wrong direction heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.
Coming into the new season with a revamped offense after a spending spree, the Washington Capitals had started off the campaign with a solid 10-6 start - but then hit one of the worst skids in recent team history.
The Caps' defense has proven to be the team's biggest weakness the first two months of the campaign, particularly as of late, as the team has allowed 30 goals in their last 6 games, the first time the team has allowed 5 or more goals in 6 straight losses since the beginning of the 1993-94 season.
Washington was allowing 3.31 goals-per-game in their first 16 games, but it has nearly doubled in the last 5 games to 6 apiece.
The skid has seen attacking players left in front alone of the Washington net, teams generating traffic in front of their goal and lots of open space with players out of position.
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The Capitals do hope that Rasmus Sandin, injured last April, and Vincent Desharnais, who is overcoming appendicitis he suffered in October, will be back in the lineup soon to help with the defensive woes.
Compounding the red-light problem is the goaltending, which in the past had been able to negate a number of mistakes made in front of them, has also fallen on hard times.
Logan Thompson, normally a Vezina Trophy candidate, is just 2-3-0 this month with a 4.32 goals-against average and an .841 save percentage. Charlie Lindgren has had an even worse November, going 0-4-0 and a 4.88 goals-against with a .795 save percentage.
The issue isn't all on the goaltending with the prime chances the defense is allowing, but certainly the play in net isn't putting the brakes on the slide.
Thompson had a .903 save percentage in October, while Lindgren posted an .887 save percentage in the first month, so it's not like it's been a season-long slump, but clearly going in the wrong direction.
Offensively, the Capitals haven't been terrible outside helping their defense, but following their loss in Boston Saturday, some players indicated they should tighten up their offense to concentrate on not allowing as many chances against.
Overall, the Caps have averaged 3.42 goals per game, which should put them in the position to win a good number of games - although when you are allowing 6 per night, makes it much harder to do so.
Alex Tuch has been Washington's best skater in the first quarter of the season, notching 14 tallies and on pace for 56 over the full 84-game schedule. The sign-and-trade from Buffalo has proven to be a good addition to their attack, and fit in well.
Ryan Leonard continues his strong development with 9 goals so far this season, and putting his skills on display so far. While he has shown some signs of the chippiness in his game, he largely has become one of the more dangerous Capitals forwards.
Another young skater, Cole Hutson, is having a solid rookie season with 5 goals and 15 assists, and while he is still working on his defensive game, he certainly is already showing off his offensive skills.
Washington now will need to shore up its game as it heads into a long road stretch, with 7 of its next 10 games away from home, including a 6-game road swing out west.
Those 7 games, starting Saturday in St. Louis, will all be Alex Ovechkin farewell games, and clearly the Capitals' captain is hoping for a better quarter, notching just a single goal so far and now on the longest goal-scoring drought of his career.
Ovechkin's last goal came on October 11, 16 games ago, and hasn't scored at all on the road so far. While Ovechkin's role has been reduced with the team's offensive depth, it still is a big drop from last year's 32-goal performance.
The Capitals' schedule does soften a bit with two games against the league's worst team, the Vancouver Canucks, coming up in the next 10 games, although Washington managed to lose to Vancouver during the Canucks' long losing skid last trip to British Columbia.
Clearly, the Capitals will need to shore up defensively and make the lives of opposing forwards harder than they have been, and need their goaltending to pick up the timely saves they had gotten used to.
Washington enters Tuesday's play 7 points behind the New York Islanders for third in the Metro, and while certainly the team would be capable of closing ground, the team also needs to make sure they don't fall too far off the pace.
So as the first quarter ends for the Capitals, they need to open the second quarter by quickly reversing the slide of the first, or else the season could become a much harder hill to climb.
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