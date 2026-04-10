Alex Ovechkin Looking Forward To What Could Be Final Games Against Sidney Crosby & Penguins
The Capitals captain has yet to make a decision on his NHL future.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — Twenty years ago, Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby were bumping heads.
At first, two didn't like each other by any means, with the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins already sharing a storied rivalry that boiled over by the minute. Now, they're friends who text each other for respective milestones and big life moments.
And, this weekend, they could face off for what could be the final time, with Ovechkin undecided on his NHL future and three games left to go for D.C. in the regular season.
"It's history, what we have for 20 years play against each other," Ovechkin said. "We came to the league about the same time and we still battling and still have a good match."
Looking at their budding rivalry over time, the 40-year-old said that it made him better, fueling him as a competitor to live up to the expectations and hype around the two.
"The whole situation around Ovi and Sid was kind of big time," Ovechkin said. "It give me more... not pressure, but it give me more to think about."
Washington faces Pittsburgh in a critical back-to-back weekend series, as it looks to win out the rest of the season and sneak into the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Penguins, meanwhile, have already clinched a playoff spot.
Ovechkin himself isn't focused too much on the storylines going into the game, nor is he interested in fanfare or goodbyes with his future still up in the air. Instead, all eyes are on the ultimate prize for him of making another push for the Cup.
The full story can be found on The Hockey News: