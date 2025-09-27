Capitals Have Nothing But Praise For Lakovic As He Returns To Juniors: 'Whoa, This Guy's Got Some Game'

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals had to make some difficult decisions halfway through training camp, and among them was returning 2025 first-round pick Lynden Lakovic to juniors.

Coach Spencer Carbery explained that though Lakovic had an "excellent showing" and made an argument to get another preseason game under his belt, the heavy competition up front and desire for Lakovic to continue his development led to his return to the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors.

"We just felt it was organizationally the best decision to send him back at this point, even though he showed very, very well in camp," Carbery said. "He should be really oproud of what he put on display."

Lakovic was one of the standouts through the first half of camp, showcasing his speed, strength and skill. The 6-foot-5 forward also has a wicked shot and good playmaking sense, as well as a positive work ethic, that put him on D.C.'s radar.

"(His camp) was excellent. I told him this yesterday: As a young player, high prospect, highly-touted first round pick... he accomplished exactly what he set out to do as a young prospect," Carbery said, adding, "He showed his skill set and why we picked him and raised some eyebrows and caught the attention of people, coaches, teammates, scouts, media and that's what you want. You want to be able to come into an NHL training camp and people go, 'Whoa, this guy's got some game.' That's exactly what he did."

Now, Lakovic will return to juniors and get the opportunity to continue expanding on his game and making noise in the WHL. Last season, he had 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points in 47 games, and will look to build on that in his fourth junior campaign.