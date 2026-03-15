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Capitals Provide Further Insight Into David Kampf & Visa Situation

Sammi Silber
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The Capitals forward has yet to make his debut with the team due to immigration complications.

ARLINGTON, V.A. — David Kampf hasn't been able to make his Washington Capitals debut yet due to ongoing immigration issues, and now, he'll be away from the team a bit longer as he and his wife expect their second child.

Kampf is back in Vancouver to be with his wife in the mean time, and will return after that. All the while, the team is still waiting for his visa to be sorted out so he can be cleared to play.

Per coach Spencer Carbery, it's become a longer process over the last couple of years. The 31-year-old has missed five games with Washington since being acquired from the Vancouver Canucks at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

"They've given us some timelines, and it's just taken a little bit longer around the league the last couple years, or last year, whatever it's been, it's just taken a little bit longer than normal," Carbery said. "Usually, this was like, snap of the fingers. Now it's sometimes taken a week or 10 days."

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Asked if it was a frustrating process, Carbery said it's a moot point since he doesn't have control over the process, and it's just on the Capitals now to trust the process and wait it out.

"You know what I learned a long time ago in the East Coast Hockey? If I get frustrated with things that I can't control, I will be pulling my hair, which I don't have," Carbery quipped. "It's just like, there's nothing you can do. So I try my best, even though you're like, 'Geez, what's going on here?' To just (go), 'All right, just let me know when it gets through. We'll plan for that.' Today, we're planning for the guys that are available to play, and then you tell me when he can (play) and then we'll move on to that."

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