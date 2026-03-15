Capitals Provide Further Insight Into David Kampf & Visa Situation

"You know what I learned a long time ago in the East Coast Hockey? If I get frustrated with things that I can't control, I will be pulling my hair, which I don't have," Carbery quipped. "It's just like, there's nothing you can do. So I try my best, even though you're like, 'Geez, what's going on here?' To just (go), 'All right, just let me know when it gets through. We'll plan for that.' Today, we're planning for the guys that are available to play, and then you tell me when he can (play) and then we'll move on to that."