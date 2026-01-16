Capitals Stand By Inclusion & Pride As Shows Like 'Heated Rivalry' Draw More Fans To The Game: 'No Matter What, You'll Be Accepted In This Room'

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Video coach Emily Engel-Natzke doesn't necessarily know if it's rare around the league, but when she looks at her team in the Washington Capitals, she sees a one-of-a-kind group, based on just how much they accept one another.
"These guys really do love each other. When someone new comes in, they really embrace people for who they are," Engel-Natzke said.
Engel-Natzke, the first full-time woman coach in NHL history, came out in high school and identifies as queer. She and her wife, Spencer, have been married since 2019.
"(The Capitals) have always been really supportive," Engel-Natzke said. "They ask questions, they want to know more about my life, or my wife and everything. It's really promising, and hopefully again, talking about it more just encourages others to kind of embrace that same idea."
Now, as Washington prepares to celebrate its 10th consecutive Pride night on Saturday, the team is working to continue promoting the cause and inclusion, especially with the rise of the new Crave series "Heated Rivalry" bringing more fans and members of the LGBTQ+ community to the game.
The show centers around two rival professional hockey players named Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov who carry a secret, decade-long romance off the ice and then have to navigate that relationship as they balance their respective careers.
Since the premiere of the series, based on the novel in the "Game Changers" series by Rachel Reid, StubHub has reported a 40 percent increase in hockey ticket sales, while overall interest in the game has skyrocketed.
"It's incredible. It's the first hockey show that's been that popular to break that mark. A unique storyline," Dylan McIlrath, who hasn't had a chance to watch the show yet but has heard of it, said, "Any way to grow the game is great, especially if it's kind of a minority group that feels like they can be part of the community... it's created quite the buzz."
The league as a whole has also caught on to the success of the show, with commissioner Gary Bettman even binge-watching it in one night.
"We're well aware of 'Heated Rivalry.' In terms of embracing it, I think it's a wonderful story," Bettman said. "The content — particularly for young people — may be a little spicy."
Actor Hudson Williams, who plays Hollander on the show, also told SiriusXM that several closeted pro athletes, including hockey players, have reached out to him because of the series. Jesse Kortuem, a long-time player, was inspired by the show to publicly come out.
It's a promising sign for the game, which Washington's "You Can Play" ambassador and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk has seen change to become more inclusive over the last few years.
"You're seeing a shift in a way for the best, where no matter what your preference is, that you'll be accepted in this room," van Riemsdyk said.
Van Riemsdyk also emphasized just how important that lesson is Washington's locker room, and has a clear message for his teammates.
"It's a community here and we support each other no matter what. I hope everyone would know that, that if they wanted to come out or they wanted to keep it private, just know whatever decision that they would make, that it wouldn't change how they're treated in this league or especially in this locker room," Van Riemsdyk said.
"This locker room's a great example of everyone's allowed to be their authentic self and whatever that may be," McIlrath added.
Washington is set to host its 10th consecutive Pride Night on Saturday when they take on the Florida Panthers.
Multiple players regularly tape their sticks with rainbow-colored "Pride Tape" to promote the cause, and the team is also giving away Pride-themed Capitals rainbow jerseys to fans through a special ticket purchase.
During Saturday's game, Washington will highlight LGBTQ+ community members, messages and themes, and the team is also auctioning off "Pride Tape" sticks and more Pride-themed merchandise and memorabilia as part of their annual auction, which will benefit the Wanda Alston Foundation, a D.C.-based nonprofit housing program exclusively serving LGBTQ+ youth experience homelessness.
"We can use our voices and us as players, it's such a small thing for us to show our support for the whole LGBTQ+ community and it's just such an easy thing, it means a lot to all of us," defenseman Rasmus Sandin said.
Going forward, Van Riemsdyk said that he is eager to continue helping to not just grow the game and community, but to keep making it inclusive.
"It's something I take very seriously.... To be able to take part in a cause that really emphasizes no matter what, you're welcome in our hockey locker room," van Riemsdyk said, also adding, "It's an initiative we've done for a while that I've been part of. Growing up, a lot of my best memories are from hockey locker rooms."