Capitals Training Camp Primer: Storylines, Players To Watch, Schedule

ARLINGTON, .V.A. — The Washington Capitals are back.

Players gathered at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Wednesday for their annual testing and physicals before participating in an internal media day. The first on-ice sessions are on Thursday starting at 9 a.m., followed by external media day.

Here's The Hockey News' training camp primer for the Capitals.

Storylines To Watch

Third-Line Center

Washington's third line was a bit of a question mark over the course of last season, with Hendrix Lapierre unable to keep his 3C spot and Lars Eller not being quite the solution the Capitals were looking for. In turn, the team cited the need for more production, stability and consistency from that trio going into 2025-26.

Right now, the plan is for Connor McMichael to shift from the second-line left wing, where he thrived last season with a career year, and take his natural place back down the middle as the new 3C. At the same time, Hendrix Lapierre is back at camp and eager to prove that he belongs on the main roster, and doesn't want to be counted out for a center role.

With McMichael at 3C and Ryan Leonard figuring to draw in at 3RW, expect that line to have a lot of speed and creativity. Aliaksei Protas could also get a chance to show he can be a center, so don't count him out, either.

Heavy Competition & Limited Vacancies At Wing

While there are two lineup spots technically up for grabs on the second-line left wing and fourth-line right wing, Justin Sourdif is expected to draw in at 4RW, leaving just two forward vacancies and several players vying for spots.

First is Sonny Milano, who spent nearly all of last season on the shelf with an upper-body injury and a later setback that put him on LTIR. He's been skating the last couple of months and looks healthy, fast and confident as he looks to return to an NHL lineup.

At the same time, Andrew Cristall's gotten bigger and stronger, and after nearly winning a spot last year, wants to come to this camp and earn a couple games up at the NHL level. Ivan Miroshnichenko is also hungry to leave the AHL behind him and has been pushing for a full-time role in the Show.

Then, there's regular Ethen Frank, who earned a full-time call-up last season and wants to stick around on the roster yet again. Lapierre could also settle for a spot on the wing, too, with McMichael locked in as the 3C.

Don't rule out dark horses in Henrik Rybinski and Ilya Protas, either.

Other Players To Watch

Alex Ovechkin — Turning 40 years old on Wednesday, Ovechkin is entering his 21st NHL season after breaking the NHL's all-time goals record last year. He can become the first player in NHL history to score 900 regular-season goals.

Ryan Leonard — A summer of reflection has worked wonders for Leonard, who got his first taste of the NHL last season and feels more ready to make the transition this time around for his true rookie season. He put on about five pounds of muscle and will be eager to join the mix.

Dylan Strome — Each year he's been in D.C. Dylan Strome has built on last year's numbers and with another career year. Look for him to do the same again this time around.

Justin Sourdif - Washington acquired Sourdif, who'd been on their radar for the last couple of years, from the Florida Panthers this summer and are looking forward to seeing his shot, hockey IQ and two-way play enter the mix.

Martin Fehervary- Recovered from knee surgery that ended last year early, Martin Fehervary is back and signed long-term, too, and he's ready to keep playing a key shutdown role.

Declan Chisholm — The Capitals also brought in Declan Chisholm this summer to bolster the defensive depth and feel they have a promising depth defenseman now in the mix who can jump into the lineup and make an immediate impact, and at 25 years old, he has plenty of upside, too.

Camp Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 18 – Caps Media Day

9 a.m. – Group A skate test (Capitals Rink)

9:45 a.m. – Group A practice

11:45 a.m. – Group B skate test (Capitals Rink)

12:30 p.m. – Group B practice

1:45 p.m. – Group B media availability

2:30 p.m. – Group C skate test (Capitals Rink)

3:15 p.m. – Group C practice

4:30 p.m. – Group C media availability

Friday, Sept. 19

9 a.m. – Group A practice (Arlington Rink)

9:35 a.m. – Group A practice (Capitals Rink)

10:30 a.m. – Group A off-ice workouts (Gym)

11:45 p.m. – Group B practice (Arlington Rink)

12:20 p.m. – Group B practice (Capitals Rink)

1:10 p.m. – Group B off-ice workouts (Gym)

1:45 p.m. – Group C practice (Arlington Rink)

2:20 p.m. – Group C practice (Capitals Rink)

Saturday, Sept. 20

9 a.m. – Group A practice (Arlington Rink)

9:35 a.m. – Group A practice (Capitals Rink)

10:30 a.m. – Group A off-ice workouts (Gym)

11:45 p.m. – Group B practice (Arlington Rink)

12:20 p.m. – Group B practice (Capitals Rink)

1:10 p.m. – Group B off-ice workouts (Gym)

1:45 p.m. – Group C practice (Arlington Rink)

2:20 p.m. – Group C practice (Capitals Rink)